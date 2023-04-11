Iberostar Group has published its 'Wave of Change 2022 Year in Review', an annual report that details progress on its 2030 Agenda. Highlights include the organization's main commitments for 2023, including reducing its carbon footprint and eliminating food waste, among others.

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Iberostar Group, an international leader in responsible tourism, released its Wave of Change 2022 Year in Review today to outline progress on its sustainability efforts. Among its achievements, Iberostar reduced 10 per cent of its carbon footprint in 2022, equating to 24,500 tons of CO2 emissions.

IBEROSTAR GROUP REDUCES 24,500 TONS OF CO2 IN 2022 AND MOVES EVEN CLOSER TOWARDS ACHIEVING DECARBONIZATION BY 2030 (CNW Group/Iberostar)

In addition to the 2022 results, the report includes some of the company's most ambitious plans for 2023, including supporting a circular economy, promoting the consumption of responsibly sourced seafood and improving the coastal health of the ecosystems surrounding its hotels.

"The 2022 results are proof of our commitment to responsible tourism, generating value in our operations while maintaining quality and customer service, a commitment that is proving to be profitable," said Gloria Fluxà, Vice-Chairman and Chief Sustainability Officer, Iberostar Group. "Our progress towards achieving our 2030 Agenda is evidence of our commitment to real and tangible change in how we understand and enjoy tourism."

Fewer emissions and less food waste

In 2022, Iberostar achieved a reduction of its carbon footprint, in part, as a result of sourcing 100 per cent of its energy from renewable sources in its hotels in Spain. Additionally, the electrification of its three hotels in Montenegro and the reduction of energy consumption by five percent (equivalent to the average energy use of 5,460 Spanish households in a year) also contributed to the reduction.

Similarly, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in 20 of its kitchen hotels allowed Iberostar to avoid 213 tons of food waste in the last year—equivalent to 533,000 meals—reducing 916 tons of CO2. The system will be installed in all the Group's hotels before the end of the year.

The reported progress is a step forward in Iberostar Group's strategy to become carbon neutral by 2030. This is being achieved by the reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 85 per cent, and Scope 3 by 50 per cent. The roadmap towards decarbonization presented in 2022, backed by the Science-based Targets Initiative, addresses emissions to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius until 2050. Iberostar's global objective will be 20 years ahead of the industry as a result of these efforts.

Exceeding 78 per cent of responsibly sourced fish at a global level

One of Iberostar's key objectives is to have 100 per cent responsibly sourced seafood in its hotels by 2025. In 2022, the company sourced all seafood from responsible origins in Mexico. In Spain, Iberostar has already reached over 90 per cent sustainably sourced seafood, exceeding the global level of 78 per cent (regarding the traceability of the seafood).

Iberostar has also implemented various projects to support fishing communities in its destinations and is working to extend these initiatives to more communities. It currently has projects in Spain, Mexico, Peru, and Brazil.

Conservation and restoration of coastal ecosystems

Iberostar is committed to improving the health of the ecosystems surrounding its hotels by 2030. To ensure success, the company has employed a scientific team tasked with studying and caring for these ecosystems.

So far, Iberostar has three mangrove nurseries with more than 14,400 mangroves in the Dominican Republic, four coastal dune nurseries in Mexico with 9,000 plants, and has already launched its fifth coral nursery in Mexico.

About Iberostar Group

Iberostar Group is a 100 per cent family-owned multinational Spanish company with over 65 years of experience in the tourism industry, as well as entrepreneurial roots dating back to 1877. Its main line of business is Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, whose portfolio includes over 100 four- and five-star hotels in 16 countries. The Group has become an international leader, as it promotes a responsible tourism business model that revolves around caring for both people and the environment. Its pioneering Wave of Change movement reflects the company's specific commitment to the environment and the oceans, as well as its efforts to share it with society as a whole. With sustainability acting as a driving force for business, the Iberostar Group places the circular economy at the heart of its strategy and is working towards its own 2030 Agenda. This involves becoming waste-free by 2025, carbon neutral by 2030, and 100 per cent responsible in its seafood supply chain by 2025, as well as improving the health of the ecosystems that surround its hotels, among other goals. The Group is made up of a global team consisting of more than 30,000 people and 95 nationalities. Thanks to this talent, the company is a leader in quality and is at the forefront of providing an outstanding experience for guests through constant innovation in terms of products and its commitment to digitization. Find out more about us at grupoiberostar.com/en/

SOURCE Iberostar