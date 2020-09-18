IBC Reminds Residents: Take steps to prepare for Hurricane Teddy

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - With a more active hurricane season than usual underway in the Atlantic Ocean and in anticipation of the potential of Hurricane Teddy hitting the region in the coming days, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is reaching out with tips and advice to help keep your family and property safe.

"As we saw a year ago with Dorian, a hurricane or even tropical storm can cause extensive damage regardless of its category. Being prepared for any severe weather event is important for your personal and financial security," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Atlantic, IBC. "We want to ensure that Atlantic Canadians are ready for any strong winds or heavy rains that Hurricane Teddy may bring to the region. Even a significantly weakened hurricane or tropical storm can carry winds strong enough to cause widespread destruction and upheaval."

IBC's Top 10 tips to prepare for a hurricane are:

Create an emergency preparedness plan for your family. Assemble disaster safety kits for your home and car. Secure any patio furniture and barbecues. Protect or move property that might be damaged by flying debris. Prepare a detailed home inventory. Charge handheld electronics and have back-up power sources available. Have someone check your property if you are away. Make sure downspouts are clear of debris and direct water away from your home. If you have a sump pump, make sure it's working properly to protect against flooding caused by torrential rain. Check with your insurance representative to make sure you have appropriate coverage.

Rest Easier. Know What's Covered. Talk to your insurance representative.

Water damage in a basement due to a sewer backup is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional sewer backup coverage.

Overland flood damage, which occurs when bodies of water such as rivers or dams overflow onto dry land, is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional overland flood coverage. However, if you live in a known flood plain, this coverage may not be available.

Damage to homes caused by hail or wind is usually covered. This includes damage caused by flying debris or falling branches or trees, or damage caused by water entering through openings caused by wind or hail.

If you have purchased comprehensive or all perils automobile insurance coverage, damage to vehicles from wind, hail or water is usually covered. This coverage is not mandatory, so check your policy.

In certain circumstances, homeowners who are unable to return home due to insured damage are entitled to additional living expenses.

Evacuations during pandemic

Be aware that if you have to leave your home because of the storm, evacuation centres will follow physical distancing measures to the extent possible. Expect to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and keep a safe distance from others in the shelter, outside of your household.

Resources

Anyone with questions about their individual policy should contact their insurance representative. Those who require more general insurance information can contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1–844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) which is open 9:30am-5:30pm M-F or visit IBC.ca/disaster.

