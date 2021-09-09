IBC Reminds Residents in Newfoundland and Labrador: Take steps to prepare for Hurricane Larry

"As we've seen in previous years, a hurricane can cause extensive damage regardless of its category. Being prepared for any severe weather event is important for your personal and financial security," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Atlantic, IBC. "We want to ensure that Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are ready for any strong winds or heavy rains that Hurricane Larry may bring to the province. Even a significantly weakened hurricane can carry winds strong enough to cause widespread destruction."

IBC's Top 10 tips to prepare for a hurricane are:

1. Create an emergency preparedness plan for your family.

2. Move valuable items in your basement to higher levels in your home.

3. Assemble disaster safety kits for your home, car and office.

4. Prepare a detailed home inventory.

5. Protect or move property that might be damaged by flying debris.

6. Have someone check your property if you are away.

7. Make sure downspouts are clear of debris and direct water away from your home.

8. Charge handheld electronics and have back-up power sources available.

9. Secure any loose patio furniture and barbecues when a storm is on its way.

10. Check with your insurance representative to make sure you have appropriate coverage.

Rest Easier. Know What's Covered.

Talk to your insurance representative to make sure you have appropriate coverage.

Water damage in a basement due to a sewer backup is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional sewer backup coverage.

Overland flood damage, which occurs when bodies of water such as rivers overflow onto dry land, is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional overland flood coverage. However, if you live in a known flood plain, this coverage may not be available.

Damage to homes caused by wind is usually covered. This includes damage caused by flying debris or falling branches or trees, or damage caused by water entering through openings caused by the above.

If you have purchased comprehensive or all perils automobile insurance coverage, damage to vehicles from wind, or water is usually covered. This coverage is not mandatory, so check your policy.

In certain circumstances, homeowners who are unable to return home due to insured damage are entitled to additional living expenses.

Resources

Anyone with questions about their individual policy should contact their insurance representative.

For general insurance information contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1–844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422 x 228) or visit IBC.ca/disaster.

