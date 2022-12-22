IBC Reminds Residents in Atlantic Canada to Prepare for Winter Storm

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - With Environment Canada predicting heavy rain and strong winds across the Atlantic region on Friday and into early Saturday, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is sharing tips to help you keep your family and property safe.

"As we've seen before, winter storms can cause extensive damage. Being prepared for any severe weather event is important for your personal and financial security," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Atlantic, IBC. "IBC wants to ensure that residents in Atlantic Canada are fully prepared for the heavy rain and strong winds that are currently forecast for the region."

IBC's Top 10 Tips to Prepare for Severe Weather

Create an emergency preparedness plan for your family. Move valuable items out of your basement to higher levels in your home. Assemble disaster safety kits for your home, car and office. If you have a detailed home inventory , check that it is up to date. Prepare for power outages. Have flashlights and portable lighting ready. When using candles, always be mindful of fire hazards. Protect or move property that might be damaged by flying debris. Park vehicles in a garage, if possible. Have someone check your property if you are away. Make sure downspouts are clear of debris and that they direct water away from your home to prevent ice-damming and basement flooding. Charge electronics and have backup power sources available. If your home gets its water from a well, ensure you have extra water in tubs and other vessels to flush toilets and for other purposes.

Rest Easier. Know What's Covered.

When there isn't an imminent storm, talk to your insurance representative to make sure you have appropriate coverage. Now is a good time to remind yourself of the policy that you have in place by reviewing the list below.

Water damage in a basement due to a sewer backup is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional sewer backup coverage.

Overland flood damage, which occurs when bodies of water such as rivers overflow onto dry land, is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional overland flood coverage. However, if you live in a known flood plain, this coverage may not be available.

Damage to homes caused by wind is usually covered. This includes damage caused by flying debris or falling branches or trees, or damage caused by water entering through openings.

If you have purchased comprehensive or all perils automobile insurance coverage, damage to vehicles from wind is usually covered. This coverage is not mandatory, so check your policy.

In certain circumstances, homeowners who are unable to return home due to insured damage are entitled to additional living expenses.

Resources

Anyone with questions about their individual policy should contact their insurance representative.

For general insurance information, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1‑844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422 ext. 228) or visit IBC.ca/disaster.

For further information: Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]