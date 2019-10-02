IBC Disavows Ucore's Rare Earth Elements Corporate Presentation and Continuing Unauthorized Use of IBC's Intellectual Property

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ -- Despite having no license or other permission to use IBC's intellectual property, Ucore Rare Metals, Inc. ("Ucore") continues to represent or imply that it has rights to IBC's technology.

In a recently issued corporate presentation (the "Presentation"), Ucore lists its alleged rare earth element ("REE") separation accomplishments under the title, "The Mine's Alaska SMC REE Separation Facility & Separation Technology IP Acquisition," despite the fact that Ucore's so-called Alaska SMC Facility is nonexistent and Ucore has not acquired any separation technology IP. Ucore goes on to state that it was the "First to Separate all 14 Commercial Lanthanides and Sc & Y employing Macrocyclic and Supramolecular Chemistry," and that Ucore "Constructed a Pilot Plant for Commercial Scale-Up Verification of the employed Separation Technology Utilizing the Bokan Mountain Pregnant Leach Solution."

IBC performed the REE separations work and designed, engineered, constructed and operated the pilot plant. Ucore does not have, and has never had, a license to use IBC's technology or products, without which Ucore is incapable of performing the separation of REEs or operating the pilot plant. Rather than properly attribute the rare earth separations and pilot plant work to IBC, Ucore has elected to use the words "Macrocyclic and Supramolecular Chemistry" ostensibly in order to mimic IBC's trademarks SuperLig® and Molecular Recognition Technology ("MRT") in an attempt to create confusion as to the ownership of IBC's technology and diminish the value of IBC's trademarks.

Ucore's website contains unauthorized references to IBC's trademarks, including MRT and SuperLig®, thereby implying, along with statements in Ucore's press releases, that Ucore has rights to use IBC's MRT to separate REEs in the Alaska SMC REE Separation Facility. Given the potential confusion that the Presentation, as well as Ucore's website and press releases may cause IBC's customers, the scientific community, the U.S. and Alaskan Governments, and other interested parties, IBC feels compelled to offer the following clarification.

Molecular Recognition Technology, MRT and SuperLig® are IBC's trademarks and IBC and Ucore have not entered into a licensing agreement for Ucore to use IBC's trademarks, technology, or products at any time. Ucore has never paid IBC a licensing fee. Ucore does not have any rights or a license to use IBC's trademarks, technology, or products. IBC has demanded that Ucore immediately cease misappropriating, utilizing or referencing IBC's name, reputation, technology, trademarks, confidential information and trade secrets. Ucore has ignored IBC's demands.

Background of IBC

IBC is an award-winning provider of proprietary and innovative Molecular Recognition Technology ("MRT") products and processes, based on green chemistry and green engineering, to premier customers worldwide. IBC's SuperLig®, AnaLig® and MacroLig® products and associated processes are used in manufacturing, analytical and laboratory applications.

In 1988, IBC was founded by and named after three Brigham Young University professors: Dr. Reed M. Izatt, Dr. Jerald S. Bradshaw and Dr. James J. Christensen.

IBC is the proud sponsor of the International Izatt-Christensen Award. This Award, founded in 1991 and named after Dr. Reed M. Izatt and Dr. James J. Christensen, two of the founders of IBC, recognizes excellence in macrocyclic and supramolecular chemistry. It is known as one of the most prestigious small awards in chemistry. The Award is presented annually at the International Symposium on Macrocyclic and Supramolecular Chemistry ("ISMSC"). Two of the early recipients of the Award later shared the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. The precursor of the ISMSC was founded by Dr. Izatt and Dr. Christensen in 1977.

A privately held Utah corporation, IBC counts among its shareholders a multi-billion dollar international manufacturing company, which has been a major customer and benefactor of IBC for over thirty (30) years. IBC has built its business upon integrity, trust and excellence and values its close association with such top-tier companies.

IBC provides proprietary, green chemistry and green engineering SuperLig® Molecular Recognition Technology products and processes worldwide. More information can be found at www.ibcmrt.com

