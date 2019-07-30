IBC Applauds Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's Action on Electronic Pink Slips

ST. JOHN'S, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) welcomes the news that the Superintendent of Insurance of Newfoundland and Labrador has released guiding principles that permit the use of electronic proof of auto insurance in the province.

Enabling drivers to show their "pink slip" proof of insurance on electronic devices was one of the potential improvements to the automobile insurance system referenced by the Board of Commissioners of Public Utilities in its report to the provincial government this past January.

IBC's Atlantic Vice-President, Amanda Dean, said, "This is a good step. IBC supports any changes that help make insurance more accessible for consumers. Clearly, the government understands that consumers deserve, and are looking for, a modern insurance product. We look forward to continuing to work with the government to bring more choice and innovation to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians."

Newfoundland and Labrador joins Nova Scotia in being the only Canadian provinces that allow drivers to show proof of insurance on their electronic devices and improve the experience for consumers. IBC anticipates other provinces will follow suit. Many U.S. states already allow electronic proof of insurance.

"While today's news is encouraging," Dean added, "This government still needs to address the core issues behind the high claims costs and therefore the high premiums in the province. IBC fully intends to continue the dialogue with the government on reforms aimed at helping consumers see relief from the high cost of their auto insurance."

