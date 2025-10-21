IATSE LOCAL 58 STAGEHANDS SET TO STRIKE AT MERIDIAN ARTS CENTRE

Strike vote comes in response to repeated demands for concessions by TOLive that would harm workers' ability to afford life in Toronto.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 58 voted unanimously on October 16, 2025, to authorize a strike at the Meridian Arts Centre following more than a year of unsuccessful bargaining with City of Toronto agency TOLive. The union has set a strike date of Saturday, October 25.

Despite the union's repeated efforts to reach a fair deal for its members, TOLive has continued to demand large concessions that would negatively impact the ability of Local 58 stagehands employed at the Meridian Arts Centre to live and work in the city in the midst of an ongoing affordability crisis.

"This isn't a decision our members took lightly, but frankly, they are tired of the City of Toronto's attacks on their paycheques," said IATSE Local 58 President Justin Antheunis. "Every proposal the union put forward to help these arts workers continue to thrive in the city has been met by TOLive with a demand for cuts to working conditions that threaten their employees' livelihoods."

IATSE Local 58 stagehands provide the highly skilled technical labour required to mount internationally acclaimed performances across the City of Toronto's TOLive venues, including the Meridian Arts Centre, Meridian Hall, and the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts.

"Just this week, Mayor Chow and the Toronto Arts Council touted the importance of the arts to this city and the arts sector's huge benefit to the economy," says Antheunis. "TOLive didn't get the message. They have spent months fighting to make it harder for the workers who are the backbone of the entertainment industry to be able to afford to live here."

A last-ditch bargaining session is scheduled for October 24. The union hopes TOLive comes to the table ready to reach an agreement that respects the hard work of Local 58 members and avoids strike action starting October 25.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Local 58, Toronto Stagehands, has been representing workers in the live entertainment industry for more than 125 years.

For more information: Media contact: Justin Antheunis, President, Local 58, 647-241-5588, [email protected]