iAnthus Subsidiary CBD For Life Continues to Expand National Reach for Holiday Season

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - CBD For Life (the "Company"), a subsidiary of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus") (CSE: IAN), (OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with best-in-class regulated cannabis operations across the United States, is pleased to announce it has now reached over 2,600 retail stores in the United States with its leading CBD-infused wellness and self-care products.

In addition to traditional retailers like Urban Outfitters, Dillard's, The Hallmark Store, and Wegman's, CBD For Life's products can now be found with top shelf placement in newsstands in hundreds of high traffic areas including rail stations, commuter terminals and airports. The Company also began a limited roll out of products with UNFI Distribution, the largest natural foods distribution company in the United States and Canada with over 43,000 customers including natural foods grocers, health food markets and superstores. The Company's products are also available online at CBDforlife.us, Dillards.com, UrbanOutfitters.com and recently relaunched at TheGrommet.com. CBD For Life's rubs were recently featured on the Yahoo.com holiday shopping guide 7 classy stocking stuffers they'll never guess are under $25, and the company has now reached over 1000 5-star product reviews.

"We are thrilled that CBD products are in such high demand this holiday season. On Black Friday alone this year, we saw a nearly 300% increase in our average daily sales. Cyber Monday was similar. Our holiday gift set, available through our website, is seeing incredible sell-through. With the recent upgrades we've made to our website, e-commerce fulfillment, and third-party logistics systems, we are ready to meet that demand and can't wait to put smiles on thousands of faces on Christmas Day!" said Julie Winter, Vice President at iAnthus and General Manager of CBD For Life. "We are beginning our fifth year of operations with great momentum. In the new year, look for new packaging and new products, including deodorant and lip treatments."

About CBD For Life

CBD For Life is a producer of highly innovative, natural, luxurious, and effective Cannabidiol (CBD) infused wellness, self-care, and beauty products using 99% pure CBD extract derived from stems and stalks of industrial hemp. CBD For Life is headquartered in New Jersey where the products are produced in a large-scale contract manufacturing facility. CBD For Life's products include body rubs, roll on oils, sprays, infused bath bombs, tinctures, creams, lotions, lip balm, and hair care products. All CBD For Life products are 95% naturally derived and are free of GMO's, parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, artificial coloring and are never tested on animals. For more information, visit www.cbdforlife.us.

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has operations in 11 states, including 29 dispensaries (FL-11, AZ-4, MD-3, MA-1, NY-2, CO-1, VT-1, and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

