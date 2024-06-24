iAnthus Debuts New GrowHealthy Open Concept Store at North Port, Florida Dispensary Grand Opening

GrowHealthy marked the opening of its 19th location with a Memorial Day weekend celebration including food trucks, music, entertainment and special promotions

NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings , Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCQB: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, recently announced the addition of a new GrowHealthy store in North Port, Florida featuring a new, open concept – a first for the brand's 19 stores.

A trusted source of quality for Florida's medical cannabis patients, GrowHealthy celebrated the Grand Opening of the new retail location Memorial Day weekend with a celebration that included live music, food and unique product giveaways. Located at 4490 Aidan Lane in North Port, the new dispensary's open concept features tethered bud displays that allow customers to view and examine products without needing an associate's assistance. In addition, new focused lighting showcases products on the floor and provides an elevated boutique retail experience. During the Grand Opening weekend, the North Port store enjoyed a steady rate of visitation, with sales tracking well ahead of what was forecasted.

"We could not be more pleased with the success of the new North Port store," said Richard Proud, CEO of iAnthus. "The Florida market continues to evolve as patients and consumers grow more educated about cannabis and seek out the kind of customer experience they expect at other retailers. Our team in Florida did an amazing job of creating the kind of environment that can provide this boutique experience. Customers have already commented on the 'vibe' of the new store and the reduced wait times the open concept provides."

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. The Company's retail dispensary brands include GrowHealthy (Florida), MPXNJ (New Jersey), Health for Life (Nevada, Maryland and Arizona), Be. (New York) and Mayflower (Massachusetts). For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

Contact Information: Corporate/Investors: Justin Vu, iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc., 214 King Street West, Suite 314, Toronto, ON M5H 3S6, 1-646-518-9411, [email protected]; Media: Jim Dissett, The 9th Block, 303-532-7392, [email protected]