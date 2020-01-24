iAnthus Begins 2020 with Approval to Enter Massachusetts Adult-Use Market

Company to begin adult-use cultivation and production in Holliston

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with best-in-class regulated cannabis operations across the United States, is pleased to announce it has been approved to commence adult-use cultivation and processing at its Holliston, Massachusetts facility.

The Company passed its final Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission ("CCC") inspection at the Holliston, Massachusetts facility in December and has been approved to commence operations for adult-use cultivation and production, effective Monday, January 27. The license allows the Company to directly supply the state's rapidly growing adult-use cannabis market with high-quality flower, concentrates, edibles, and other products. The 36,000 square foot facility is currently supplying the Company's medical dispensary in Boston as well as approximately 30 other dispensaries on a wholesale basis with its Mayflower branded flower, pre-rolls and concentrates. The adult-use license will allow the Company to supply its adult-use dispensary currently under construction in Worcester, as well as the 35 additional adult-use dispensaries currently licensed in the state on a wholesale basis.

"The Massachusetts cannabis market generated nearly $400 million in gross sales from adult-use cannabis retailers during its first year of legalization, according to the CCC. Demand for adult-use cannabis in Massachusetts has continued to exceed supply and stock-outs are endemic across the market. We look forward to the opportunity to bring safe, high quality, well-curated products to the adult-use market just as we have to the medical market to help address this problem," said Hadley Ford, CEO of iAnthus.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has a presence in 11 states, including 30 dispensaries (FL-12, AZ-4, MA-1, MD-3, NY-2, CO-1, VT-1 and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

For further information: Corporate: Megan Kulick, Vice President of Investor Relations, iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc., 646-518-9411, [email protected]; US Investors: Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker, KCSA Strategic Communications, [email protected]; Canadian Investors: [email protected]; Media: Carrie Booze, North 6th Agency, 212-334-9753 ext.112, [email protected]

