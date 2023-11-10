iAnthus Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, is pleased to report the results for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of iAnthus held on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

All matters put forward before the iAnthus shareholders (the "Shareholders") for consideration and approval as set out in the Proxy Statement dated October 5, 2023 were approved by the Shareholders. Specifically, the Shareholders: (i) approved the election of Scott Cohen, Michelle Mathews-Spradlin, Kenneth W. Gilbert, Alexander Shoghi, Richard Proud and John Paterson as directors of the Company; and (ii) approved the appointment of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP as auditors of the Company.

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

