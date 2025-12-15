IAFP® Introduces Mandatory Fiduciary Attestation for 2026 Membership Renewal as the Institute Marks Its 40th Anniversary

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Institute of Advanced Financial Planners™ (IAFP®) announced the introduction of a mandatory fiduciary attestation for all R.F.P.® members as part of the 2026 membership renewal cycle, now officially open. This is the first year in which R.F.P.®s must formally confirm that they act as fiduciaries under the IAFP's Code of Professional Ethics and Professional Standards of Practice.

The change reflects the work completed this year by the IAFP, which clarified how a fiduciary duty should be clearly defined and consistently applied within the Institute. This initiative was discussed in the President's Address at the 2025 IAFP Symposium.

During that address, IAFP President Aaron Hector, stated, "This past year, one of the most important initiatives we've undertaken as an organization has been the work of the Fiduciary Task Force." He highlighted the importance of eliminating ambiguity by adding, "As many of you know, fiduciary can mean different things depending on who you ask. We realized it was essential not to leave our definition up to speculation."

Hector further noted that this effort was values-driven, saying, "It's a statement of who we are. It tells our clients, our peers, and the public that the IAFP stands for the highest level of professionalism, ethics, and client-first practice standards."

Strengthened Compensation Disclosure Requirements

In conjunction with the fiduciary clarification, the IAFP® is also strengthening its compensation disclosure requirements. Going forward, R.F.P.®s must not only disclose the sources of their compensation, but also the amounts.

This enhancement reflects the principle that transparent compensation disclosure is inseparable from a genuine fiduciary standard. Clients acting on professional recommendations deserve a full understanding of what incentives exist, how their planner is compensated, and what financial interests may be at play.

The updates reinforce the IAFP's longstanding belief that ethical financial planning requires not only client-first conduct, but also clear, accessible disclosure that enables clients to evaluate the context in which advice is delivered.

2026 Attestation Requirement

Beginning this renewal cycle, all R.F.P.®s must confirm the following attestation:

"I attest and confirm that I act as a fiduciary and have a fiduciary duty as determined and approved by the Regents and accepted by the IAFP®, based on the IAFP's Code of Professional Ethics and Professional Standards of Practice."

This attestation, along with strengthened compensation transparency requirements, reflects a collaborative process involving IAFP members, the Fiduciary Task Force, and the Regents.

Hector expressed gratitude for this collaboration at the Symposium, noting:

"This work was collaborative--we reached out through member emails and forum posts, and I thank those of you who provided input and shared your feedback. That input helped shape the outcome."

A Landmark Development in the IAFP®'s 40th Anniversary Year

The introduction of this fiduciary attestation, alongside enhanced disclosure expectations, marks a significant milestone in the designation's 40th anniversary year. It reflects the IAFP's continual leadership in advancing ethical, professional, client-focused financial planning in Canada.

As Hector concluded in his address, "Together, we've strengthened the meaning of fiduciary for members of the IAFP. Once again, the IAFP has reinforced the integrity of our profession. Once again, the IAFP leads the financial planning profession into the future."

2026 Renewal Process Now Open

All current R.F.P.®s may now complete their membership renewal through the IAFP® member portal. Completion of the fiduciary attestation is required for renewal approval.

About the IAFP®

The Institute of Advanced Financial Planners™ is a national association dedicated to advancing the profession of financial planning through rigorous standards, peer review, and a commitment to client-first principles.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the Registered Financial Planner® (R.F.P.®) designation is Canada's only financial planning credential that requires the submission of a comprehensive, peer-reviewed professional financial plan. In addition to the fiduciary attestation, R.F.P.®s must also attest annually that financial planning is their primary vocation, underscoring the Institute's commitment to ensuring the designation is held by practicing, client-focused professionals. R.F.P.®s adhere to a strict Code of Professional Ethics, the IAFP's Professional Standards of Practice, and ongoing continuing education requirements.

Media Contact:

IAFP® Office

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.iafp.ca

SOURCE Institute of Advanced Financial Planners