iA Clarington Investments announces October 2021 distributions for Active ETF Series and the renaming of IA Clarington Inhance Conservative SRI Portfolio

IA Clarington Investments Inc.

Oct 25, 2021, 16:46 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the October 2021 distributions for its Active ETF Series and the renaming of IA Clarington Inhance Conservative SRI Portfolio to IA Clarington Inhance Moderate SRI Portfolio.

Active ETF Series distributions
Unitholders of record as of November 1, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on November 9, 2021. Per-unit distributions are detailed below:

Active ETF Series

Ticker

Distribution

per unit

CUSIP

IA Clarington

Core Plus Bond Fund

ICPB

0.02659

44931X109

IA Clarington                         

Floating Rate Income Fund              

IFRF

0.02984

44932R101

IA Clarington Loomis                              

Global Allocation Fund                       

IGAF

0.00000

45075G109

IA Clarington Loomis

Global Multisector Bond Fund

ILGB

0.00777

45076L107

IA Clarington                          

Strategic Income Fund                       

ISIF

0.01203

44933N109

For more information about IA Clarington Active ETF Series, please visit iaclarington.com/ETF

Fund name change
IA Clarington Inhance Conservative SRI Portfolio, sub-advised by Vancity Investment Management Ltd., will be  renamed IA Clarington Inhance Moderate SRI Portfolio on or about November 8, 2021. There is no change to the investment objective, fees or risk rating of the Portfolio, and no action is required by unitholders or advisors.  

Visit iaclarington.com/SRI for additional information on iA Clarington's lineup of responsible investment solutions. 

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.
A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of September 30, 2021, iA Clarington has over $18 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

