iA Clarington Investments announces November 2019 distributions for Active ETF Series and change to the status of IA Clarington U.S. Equity Opportunities Fund for Registered Plans

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the November 2019 distributions for its Active ETF Series and a change to the status of IA Clarington U.S. Equity Opportunities Fund for registered plans.

Distributions for Active ETF Series

Unitholders of record as of December 2, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on December 10, 2019. Per-unit distributions are detailed below:

Active ETF Series Ticker Distribution per unit CUSIP IA Clarington Core Plus Bond Fund ICPB 0.01862 44931X109 IA Clarington Floating Rate Income Fund IFRF 0.01406 44932R101 IA Clarington Emerging Markets Bond Fund IEMB 0.00189 44932C104 IA Clarington Global Allocation Fund IGAF 0.01071 45075G109 IA Clarington Global Bond Fund IGLB 0.03455 44932A108 IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund ISIF 0.03371 44933N109

Change to status of IA Clarington U.S. Equity Opportunities Fund for Registered Plans

Effective December 31, 2019, IA Clarington U.S. Equity Opportunities Fund ("the Fund") will no longer be a qualified investment for registered plans, including but not limited to RRSPs, RRIFs, RESPs, RDSPs and TFSAs. To avoid adverse tax consequences, investors who hold units of the Fund in a registered account are required to exit the Fund prior to December 31, 2019. No new purchases of Fund units are being processed for registered accounts.

Units of the Fund may still be held in non-registered accounts. Please note that the Fund may be less tax efficient for non-registered accountholders after December 31, 2019.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.—Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company—iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of October 31, 2019, iA Clarington has more than $15 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

