iA Clarington Investments announces estimated December 2020 cash and annual notional distributions for Active ETF Series

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the December 2020 cash and annual capital gains notional distribution estimates for its Active ETF Series. Unitholders of record as of December 31, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on January 12, 2021.

The annual capital gains distributions are notional distributions that will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change.

The estimated per-unit December distribution estimates are detailed below:

Active ETF Series Ticker Distribution per unit Notional Distribution $ per unit CUSIP IA Clarington Core Plus Bond Fund ICPB 0.02455 Not applicable(1) 44931X109 IA Clarington Floating Rate Income Fund IFRF 0.02356 Not applicable(1) 44932R101 IA Clarington Emerging Markets Bond Fund IEMB 0.04693 Not applicable(1) 44932C104 IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund IGAF 0.0000 0.0020 45075G109 IA Clarington Global Bond Fund IGLB 0.03113 Not applicable(1) 44932A108 IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund ISIF 0.04238 Not applicable(1) 44933N109

(1) No annual capital gains notional distribution will be payable in respect of this Active ETF Series.

Final distribution amounts will be announced by iA Clarington on or about December 30, 2020.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2020 distributions for the Active ETF Series. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Active ETF Series, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of November 30, 2020, iA Clarington has over $15 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

