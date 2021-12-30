TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the December 2021 cash and annual capital gains notional distributions for its Active ETF Series. The record date for the distributions is December 31, 2021 and distributions are payable on January 12, 2022.

The annual capital gains distributions are notional distributions that will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change.

The per-unit December distributions are detailed below:

Active ETF Series Ticker Distribution per unit Notional Distribution $ per unit CUSIP IA Clarington Core Plus Bond Fund ICPB 0.02734 0.11452 44931X109 IA Clarington

Floating Rate Income Fund IFRF 0.03640 Not applicable(1) 44932R101 IA Clarington Loomis

Global Allocation Fund IGAF 0.00000 Not applicable(1) 45075G109 IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund ILGB 0.01663 0.00065 45076L107 IA Clarington

Strategic Income Fund ISIF 0.01619 0.07652 44933N109

(1) No annual capital gains notional distribution will be payable in respect of this Active ETF Series.

For more information about IA Clarington Active ETF Series, please visit iaclarington.com/ETF

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of October 31, 2021, iA Clarington has over $18 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the Fund are greater than the performance of the Fund, then an investor's original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid. An investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If an investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, then capital gains tax will have to be paid on the amount below zero.

For further information: Rob Martin, VP, Marketing & Communications, iA Clarington Investments, [email protected], T: 416-860-9880 ext. 8070

