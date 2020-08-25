TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the August 2020 distributions for its Active ETF Series. Unitholders of record as of September 1, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on September 10, 2020.

Per-unit distributions are detailed below:

Active ETF Series Ticker Distribution per unit CUSIP IA Clarington

Core Plus Bond Fund ICPB 0.02387 44931X109 IA Clarington

Floating Rate Income Fund IFRF 0.02704 44932R101 IA Clarington Emerging Markets Bond Fund IEMB 0.03764 44932C104 IA Clarington Loomis

Global Allocation Fund IGAF 0.0000 45075G109 IA Clarington Global Bond Fund IGLB 0.02202 44932A108 IA Clarington

Strategic Income Fund ISIF 0.01841 44933N109

For more information about IA Clarington Active ETF Series, please visit iaclarington.com/ETF

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of July 31, 2020, iA Clarington has over $14 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

For further information: Rob Martin, VP, Marketing & Communications, iA Clarington Investments, [email protected], T: 416-860-9880 ext. 8070

