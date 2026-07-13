I-ON Digital Outlines Growth Roadmap: Positioning Banks for the Digital Asset Era While Putting Gold to Work

Company details five initiatives spanning bank infrastructure, gold-backed collateral, and on-chain yield expected to drive growth over the coming quarters

CHICAGO, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB: IONI), a leader in asset-backed digital securities and gold tokenization, today issued a forward-looking corporate update outlining the strategic initiatives it expects to drive revenue and growth over the next three to four quarters. Together, they form a robust digital asset strategy: turning verifiable digitized gold into productive balance capital, and giving America's banks a fully compliant digital asset platform to put it to work.

"The pieces are converging and comprehensive regulatory clarity is arriving. Institutional rails are live and tokenized gold alone, as one of many first-tier assets that can ultimately be tokenized, has driven the tokenized commodities market past $6 billion*," said Carlos X. Montoya, Chairman and CEO of I-ON Digital. "We've spent the last two years building and stress-testing the infrastructure. The next four quarters are about converting that head start into revenue."

"Gold shouldn't sit inert, and neither should a bank's balance sheet." Carlos X. Montoya, Chairman and CEO, I-ON Digital Corp. Post this

A Regulatory Green Light for Banks, and I-ON's Turnkey On-Ramp

The pending federal legislation known as the CLARITY Act sets a tokenization framework that treats tokenized instruments on the same plane as the assets behind them, with regulatory clarity and oversight now aligning forward-looking banks with their banking regulators and with the present and future demands of their clients.

This is the rulebook opportunity that banks have been waiting for. I-ON's gold-backed Digital Asset Platform, a virtual I-ON Digital Bank-in-a-Box™, gives community and regional banks a compliant, balance-sheet-friendly framework for entry into digital assets from the day the rules land, positioning first movers to capture custody, settlement, margin-based and non-interest income revenue.

A Digital Asset Operating System for 4,000+ U.S. Banks

Many Tier-1 banks and financial institutions have already settled, affirmatively, on the question of whether they will hold, lend, and custody digital assets. The open question is how many of the other estimated 4,000 independent U.S. banks will participate at scale without having to build core infrastructure for themselves. I-ON's readily extensible platform, which will be licensed and sold as a software service to banks, provides that answer, allowing banks to tokenize loans, deposits, commercial property and other tangible assets, with every digital asset transaction recorded, stored and reported at Tier-1-level transparency in meeting KYC, anti-money laundering (AML) and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) standards. Every onboarding, transfer or settlement captured amounts to a reportable event that converts secure financial data in accordance with an institution's product protocols. I-ON's head start lets partner banks mitigate what might otherwise become an estimated one to two years of early build-and-compliance risk.

15,000 Ounces of Gold, Working Three Jobs

I-ON's recently announced gold reserve acquisition, subject to completion of advanced geological reporting, holds approximately 15,000 ounces of above-ground auditable gold (if confirmed, valued at approximately $60 million based on gold prices as of the date of this release), and is ideal collateral for both traditional finance and digitization. Once certified and tokenized, it can be pledged without being sold, funding additional gold acquisitions, platform investment, and other income-producing assets. The result: gold that works as a reserve asset, credit-based collateral, and yield engine opportunity at once.

Real Rent, On-Chain: The RAAC Partnership

Through its partnership with RAAC's iREET, I-ON participates in a DeFi-based real estate yield platform built on a portfolio of directly owned, independently managed properties whose rental income flows on-chain. The portfolio's net asset value is calculated and published by RAAC; NAV and performance data are available at https://ireet.raac.io/. RAAC's redemption rails through APMEX and Kitco are expected to go live shortly, which would allow pmUSD tokens to be redeemed for physical gold.

I-ON + Instruxi: The Compliance-Grade Token Stack for Banks

Through its Instruxi partnership, I-ON can white-label a complete institutional-level tokenization stack covering origination and point-to-point compliance, inclusive of KYC enforcement and continuous Chainlink proof-of-reserves, all while delivering it into the financial marketplace today.

The Road Ahead

Over the coming quarters, I-ON seeks to advance the certification and tokenization of its newly acquired gold reserve, expand its bank-facing Digital Asset Platform as CLARITY-era rules take effect, and fully commercialize the I-ON/Instruxi-powered technology stack.

"CLARITY provides the rules, our gold reserves provide the underlying collateral, our proprietary platform ensures destination and delivery performance, and our I-ON/Instruxi technology provides the engine room that makes it all run efficiently," added Montoya. "Gold shouldn't sit inert, and neither should a bank's balance sheet."

About I-ON Digital Corp.

I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB: IONI) is building the infrastructure to bring real-world assets on-chain, anchored by IONau, its gold-backed digital security, and an expanding ecosystem of asset-tokenization products and partners. The company focuses on institutional-grade, auditable digital instruments backed by verifiable gold assets. Learn more at iondigitalcorp.com.

*Source: Cointelegraph, "Tokenized commodities market crosses $6B amid gold's historic rally," February 11, 2026, citing Token Terminal data; gold-backed tokens comprise over 95% of the tokenized commodities market. (https://cointelegraph.com/news/tokenized-commodities-like-gold-reach-6-billion)

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated initiatives, partnerships, regulatory developments, tokenization plans, and expected revenue drivers. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory outcomes, and execution risk, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should review the company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for a discussion of risk factors. I-ON undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

SOURCE I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB: IONI)

Investor Contact: Investor Relations, I-ON Digital Corp. [email protected] | iondigitalcorp.com | 1 (224) 877-7970