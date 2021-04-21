i-80 Gold Provides South Arturo Update in Nevada

El Nino

The 3,800 metre drill campaign completed in 2020 from underground drilling stations demonstrated the ability to extend mine life at depth with numerous high grade intercepts (previously released) including 26.76 g/t Au across 18.3 m, 17.11 g/t Au across 39.6 m and 5.73 g/t Au across 100.6 m. Additional highlight results from new results received from the 2020 program are provided below. Following up on the success of this drill program, more than 8,000 meters of exploration drilling are planned in 2021 focused on extending mineralization further down dip at the Lower El Nino and Cloud Nine targets.

Highlight assay results for previously unreleased intercepts from the 2020 drill program include:

19.8 m of 12.20 g/t Au (SEC20012)

(SEC20012) 29.0 m of 6.20 g/t Au (SEC20014)

(SEC20014) 25.9 m of 14.05 g/t Au (SEC20015)

Development of a ramp to access the deeper mineralization is under way and is expected to be completed in Q1 2023. Production of orebodies accessed from the ramp is expected to begin in Q2 2022.

Phase 1

More than 3,500 metres of drilling was completed on the near surface portion of the planned Phase 1 open pit to increase confidence in the ore reserves and upgrade mineral resources. This drilling returned higher than expected grade-thicknesses and Barrick has moved heap leach material from Phase 1 into their year–end 2020 mineral reserves. In 2021, the joint venture plans to complete further metallurgical work in advance of mine construction.

Phase 3

2020 drilling completed in the Phase 3 project area also returned favorable results and the joint venture partners have commenced trade-off studies to optimize the economics of the project as an underground versus open pit project, or a combination scenario. Initial work on the underground option has been encouraging and 3,500 metres of exploration drilling is planned to test the Hendrix target located between the El Nino and Phase 3 deposits.

"El Nino continues to deliver excellent results as demonstrated by the latest intercepts of our 2020 drill campaign. Multiple holes intersected zones of impressive grade over a mineable width", stated Matt Gili, President and COO of i-80 Gold. "We expect to see these results incorporated into an updated mineral resource model expected later in 2021. The deposit remains open at depth and along strike".

Figure 1 – El Nino isometric view – Drilling from underground platforms

Table 1 – New 2020 Drill Results from El Nino Hole ID Type From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Length (ft) Grade (oz/ton Au) SEC20012 Core 108.2 128.0 19.8 12.20 65 0.356 SEC20014 Core 76.2 105.2 29.0 6.20 95 0.181 SEC20015 Core 53.3 79.2 25.9 14.05 85 0.410 Table 2 – Collar Coordinates UTM Project Hole ID North m East m Elevation m Azimuth Dip Nad83 Zone 11 El Nino SEC20012 4543500 549513 1479 294 -79 El Nino SEC20014 4543509 549451 1483 031 -83 El Nino SEC20015 4543510 549452 1483 303 -77





























About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status. In addition to its producing mine, El Nino at South Arturo, i-80 is beginning to plan for future production growth through the potential addition of the Phases 1 & 3 projects at South Arturo and advancing the development of the Company's Getchell and McCoy-Cove Projects.

Qualified Person

Tim George, PE, Manager of Engineering Services, is the Qualified Person for the information contained in this press release and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. The primary assay laboratories for the South Arturo Mine are ALS Minerals and American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada. For a complete description of sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures, refer to the technical report dated January 25, 2021 (effective date December 1, 2020), titled "Preliminary Feasibility Study for the South Arturo Mine, Elko County, NV" located on i-80's website and at www.sedar.com.

