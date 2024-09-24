Hyundai Motor Group Unveils End-to-End Hydrogen Solutions and Hydrogen Roadmap at H2 MEET 2024

Hyundai Motor Group unveils comprehensive hydrogen technology solutions and a roadmap at H2 MEET 2024, Korea's largest hydrogen industry event

The Group is showcasing its hydrogen business and technology under the HTWO, emphasizing its unique capabilities and strong collaboration among affiliates

Hydrogen value chain business solutions are exhibited as part of four scenarios: Energy Security, Port & Airport Decarbonization, Industrial Applications & Businesses and Hydrogen Society

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) unveiled its end-to-end hydrogen solutions and roadmap at H2 MEET 2024[1], Korea's largest hydrogen industry exhibition event, running from September 25 to 27 at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) near Seoul.

Under the theme 'Be a First Mover in Hydrogen,' the Group introduced its hydrogen business and technology spanning the entire hydrogen value chain under the HTWO brand. This builds upon its hydrogen vision presentation made at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

H2 MEET 2024 marks the first event in which all the Group's affiliates are participating together under the HTWO. Participating affiliates include Hyundai Motor Company, Hyundai Rotem, Hyundai Steel, Hyundai Engineering, Hyundai E&C and Hyundai Glovis.

At its massive H2 MEET booth, the Group is showing four hydrogen value chain business solutions in four scenario-based exhibitions with staff available for explanation at each exhibition corner and digital docents available via smartphones.

The first scenario exhibition, 'Energy Security,' introduces the Group's innovative resource-cycle hydrogen production technologies including W2H (Waste-to-Hydrogen) and P2H (Plastic-to-Hydrogen). W2H utilizes organic waste such as food and sewage sludge to produce hydrogen, while P2H utilizes non-recyclable plastic. The exhibition also showcases Korea's very first W2H facility in Chungju that converts food waste into hydrogen and supplies hydrogen to nearby refueling stations.

Visitors will also be able to check on Hyundai Motor's field-proven cell system and its reverse electrolysis technology - PEM electrolysis, which is ideal for producing high-purity hydrogen. The exhibit also features Korea's very first PEM electrolysis production facility in Buan, operated by Hyundai E&C, alongside other business cases that run on the hydrogen produced.

The second scenario exhibition, 'Port & Airport Decarbonization' introduces hydrogen solutions that can be applied to high-carbon-emitting industrial complexes, including ports and airports. Hyundai Motor successfully deployed a pioneering fleet of 30 Class 8 XCIENT Fuel Cell hydrogen-powered trucks for the NorCAL ZERO Project since last year with an aim to reduce carbon emissions at the port of Oakland in California, U.S.

[1] H2 MEET stands for 'Hydrogen Mobility Energy Environment Technology'

