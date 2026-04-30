Hyundai Motor Group Redefines In-Vehicle Experience with 'Pleos Connect' Next-Generation Infotainment System

Pleos Connect, a next-generation infotainment system, will launch in May as Hyundai Motor Group's first Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) transition deliverable

The system will debut on the Group's new vehicles later this year in Korea, followed by a phased global rollout

By 2030, the Group aims to deploy Pleos Connect in approximately 20 million Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today unveiled Pleos Connect, a next-generation in-vehicle infotainment system designed to fundamentally transform the customer mobility experience.

The Large Central Screen of Pleos Connect. The Driving Information Screen on the left visualizes surrounding objects and lane information, while the App Screen on the right runs navigation and Bluetooth audio in Split Screen mode. The Gleo AI app running on Pleos Connect. Drivers can activate Gleo AI, the in vehicle AI agent, to search for destinations and set routes using voice commands. View PDF

As the first major step in the Group's transformation into a software-centric mobility leader, Pleos Connect is built on three core development pillars--intuitiveness, safety, and openness--to combine a mobile-friendly user environment with advanced artificial intelligence (AI), creating a highly scalable and intuitive platform. The system will receive continuous feature and performance enhancements via over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

The system will debut on the Group's new vehicles later this year in Korea. The Group aims to equip approximately 20 million Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles with Pleos Connect by 2030, reinforcing its leadership in future mobility solutions.

The Pleos Connect cockpit features two main displays:

Large Central Screen : A wide-view display divided into three main sections. The Driving Information Screen shows essential data including speed and warning lights, along with 3D graphics of surrounding objects and people. The App Screen is used for navigation, media and third-party applications. The Bottom Bar provides one-tap access to recently used or pinned apps.

: A wide-view display divided into three main sections. Slim Display: Positioned directly in front of the driver to keep the driver's focus forward, the display presents key information like speed, media and turn-by-turn directions directly in their line of sight.

Driver safety is enhanced through the physical buttons on the steering wheel and below the Large Central Screen, allowing quick access to key controls without using the touchscreen. In addition, a three‑finger gesture allows drivers to easily reposition app windows or instantly close unnecessary apps, supporting safer and more convenient interaction with in-vehicle applications.

At the heart of Pleos Connect is Gleo AI, an advanced voice assistant built on a large language model (LLM). The system is scheduled to be linked with a variety of application services, enabling customers to seamlessly use a wide range of app functions with voice commands alone.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Newsroom, Genesis Newsroom

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

Daehyun Shin, Global PR, [email protected]