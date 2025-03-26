Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America Celebrates Grand Opening, Powering U.S. Economic Growth

"Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America not only represents the Group's advanced manufacturing capabilities and commitment to innovation, but also our investment in relationships with our partners and communities right here in Georgia," said Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group. "With the rich history of craftsmanship and manufacturing in this community, together with the talented workforce at HMGMA we are building the future of mobility with America, in America."

The event was attended by Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung, Governor Brian P. Kemp, U.S. Representative Buddy Carter, Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair Jaehoon Chang, Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO José Muñoz, Kia Corporation President and CEO Ho Sung Song, company officials, state and local leaders, HMGMA Meta Pro employees, and other distinguished guests.

"Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, made possible by our commitment to working with job creators to build fruitful partnerships for decades. Collaborations between HMGMA and Georgia's universities and technical colleges, including Georgia Quick Start's on-site training facility, are preparing Georgians for high-quality jobs of today and tomorrow, while our award-winning infrastructure, such as our ports connects companies to markets around the nation and globe," said Governor Kemp during the event, highlighting the positive impact of the plant on the state's economy as well as its role in advancing innovative manufacturing and cultivating a skilled labor pool in Georgia.

HMG entered into a landmark agreement with the State of Georgia in May 2022 to establish a cutting-edge electric and hybrid vehicle production and battery manufacturing facility in Ellabell, Georgia, located 20 miles outside of historic Savannah. By June 2022, HMGMA was officially formed, and within four months, the company broke ground on the project, setting an unprecedented pace for development.

On October 3, 2024, less than two years after breaking ground, the first vehicle – a Hyundai IONIQ 5 – rolled off the assembly line, marking a new era for the Group's U.S. operations. Hyundai's IONIQ 9 three-row electric SUV is also now in production at HMGMA and will be joined in 2026 by the first Kia model to be built at the facility.

In addition to manufacturing electric vehicles for Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia, the plant is also equipped to produce hybrid vehicles. HMGMA has the capacity to initially produce 300,000 vehicles annually.

Investment and Economic Impact

The Group's investment in Georgia related to HMGMA and joint battery ventures with LG Energy Solution and SK On is $12.6 billion. This represents the largest single investment in the state's history and includes a total of 8,500 jobs at HMGMA by 2031. The Group's total investments in Georgia are expected to create nearly 40,000 direct and indirect jobs, and $4.6 billion in individual earnings every year, according to the Center for Automotive Research.

As of July 2024, more than $2.5 billion in capital investment and approximately 6,900 jobs have been announced by HMGMA suppliers in 12 counties across the state. This more than doubles the additional $1 billion investment by suppliers that was originally anticipated.

HMGMA exemplifies the Group's dedication to fostering economic growth, driving technological advancements, and delivering sustainable solutions to the U.S. market. To date, the Group has invested more than $20.5 billion in the U.S. in the service of these goals, creating or supporting over 570,000 jobs nationwide.

Earlier this week, the Group announced a significant investment of $21 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028; $9 billion will be invested to establish an annual production capacity in the U.S. of 1.2 million vehicles. The Group plans to expand HMGMA's annual production capacity to a total of 500,000 units, an increase of 200,000 units from the original plan. In addition, the Group's existing U.S. production sites – Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and Kia Autoland Georgia – will also see improvements in production facilities.

