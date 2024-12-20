Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair to lead KAA for another four-year in his sixth consecutive term

Chung's leadership results in historic success for Korean archery at international competitions

Commitment to advancing the Sport reinforced through Innovative training Initiatives and global sponsorships

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung has been re-elected as the 14th president of the Korea Archery Association (KAA). He has held this position since 2005 and will serve another term from January 2025 to January 2029.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung Elected as President of the Korea Archery Association

The election committee of KAA recognized Chung for significantly enhancing the competitiveness of Korean archery through a long-term vision, improved administrative operations, and financial independence. He has been instrumental in supporting national representatives, nurturing talent, and expanding the sport's presence in Korea and global presence. His tenure has established the KAA as one of Korea's most stable and transparent sports organizations.

Chung's leadership since 2005 has been recognized for successfully integrating corporate management practices into the KAA, fostering increased public interest and support for the sport. Under Chung's direction, the association modernized its administrative systems and established a fair selection process, emphasizing transparency and excellence. He has also adopted new technologies through the Group's research and development (R&D) capabilities to improve athlete performance.

Korean archery has recorded outstanding successes, particularly during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the national team won five gold medals including historic 10 consecutive wins in the women's team events.

The growth of competitive archery in Korea has been remarkable, with the number of archers rising from 1,633 in 2005 to 2,800 by 2024. Recreational archery participation has also soared, increasing from zero in 2016 to 778 archers across 195 teams.

Chung has bolstered Korea's influence in the international archery community, serving as the eighth president of the Asian Archery Federation since 2005, where he has launched programs to elevate the sport across the continent.

To prepare for the 2024 Olympics, the KAA introduced advanced training equipment, including a personal training shooting robot and posture analysis systems, which significantly benefited athletes and led to their historic success.

Since Chung took office, the Korean national archery team has won a total of 18 gold, three silver, and four bronze medals across five summer Olympics from 2008 to 2024. The teams have consistently excelled in major competitions such as the Asian Games and the Archery World Cup.

Hyundai Motor Group has supported Korean archery for 40 years, starting with Honorary Chairman Mong-Koo Chung's presidency in 1985, and continues this legacy with Euisun Chung's re-election, facilitating further growth within the sport.

Hyundai Motor Company has also signed a sponsorship agreement with the World Archery Federation until 2025, reflecting its commitment to expanding the global reach of archery through events such as the Hyundai Archery World Cup and the Hyundai World Archery Championships.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

Hyongjun Kim, [email protected]