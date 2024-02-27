With 10 TSP and six TSP+ awards, the Group, including Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis brands, leads the industry with the most combined TSP/TSP+ accolades

Hyundai Motor and Genesis tied for second place overall, with Hyundai Motor securing seven awards (two TSP+ and five TSP), Genesis earning seven awards (three TSP+ and four TSP) and Kia earning two awards (one TSP+ and one TSP)

The Group's exceptional performance in the IIHS 2024 awards against updated and more stringent requirements is a testament to its unwavering focus on safety

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) is announcing that the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) has honored a total of 16 models from Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation, and Genesis, with the prestigious IIHS 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TSP+ awards — more than any other automaker in the annual assessment.

The Group's exceptional performance in the IIHS 2024 awards is a testament to its unwavering focus on safety.

Hyundai Motor Group Earns Most Combined IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ and TOP SAFETY PICK Awards

"Hyundai Motor Group is proud to have earned the industry leadership position in the recent IIHS 2024 TSP/TSP+ award results," said Brian Latouf, President and Global Chief Safety and Quality Officer at Hyundai Motor Group. "At Hyundai, safety is foundational for our vehicle designs as demonstrated by obtaining the industry's best safety accolades for 16 of our products."

For Hyundai Motor, the TSP+ winners included the KONA small SUV and IONIQ 6 midsize electric car. The TSP winners included the ELANTRA small car, the IONIQ 5 and TUCSON small SUVs, the PALISADE midsize SUV, and the SANTA CRUZ small pickup truck.

For Genesis, the TSP+ winners included the Electrified G80 large luxury car, the GV60 small SUV and the GV80 midsize luxury SUV (models built after August 2023). The TSP winners included the G80 and G90 large luxury cars, and the Electrified GV70 and GV70 (built after November 2023) midsize luxury SUVs.

For Kia, the TSP+ winner was the TELLURIDE midsize SUV. The TSP winner was the SPORTAGE small SUV.

