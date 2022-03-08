Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named UK Car of the Year 2022

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK, said: "The IONIQ 5 has really captured the attention of UK consumers, offering a stylish, premium full EV experience that appeals to almost every type of new car buyer. Its innovative layout means its spacious enough for large families, its efficient zero emissions powertrain is perfect for company car buyers and its luxurious eco-friendly interior elevates Hyundai into a genuine premium product. It is a huge endorsement to receive the title of UK Car of the Year"

The claiming of the top honor in the UK Car of the Year Awards came after the IONIQ 5 was also awarded the Best Family Car category where it was praised for making "going electric easy" and being "innovative, desirable, practical, and brilliantly designed to make full use of its electric-only platform."

The Hyundai i20N was also recognized, beating a host of established sports cars to lift the Best Performance Car title. The hot hatch can dispatch 0-62mph in only 6.2 seconds and comes fitted with an efficient 204PS 1.6 T-GDi petrol engine, and the judges were suitably impressed, hailing it as "quite the performer at an affordable price."

