Hyundai Autron Selects BlackBerry QNX to Power Next-Generation ADAS and Autonomous Driving Software Platform

WATERLOO, Ontario and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB;TSX: BB) today announced that Hyundai Autron has selected BlackBerry QNX to power its next-generation advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving software platform. Hyundai Autron, a subsidiary of South Korea's largest automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor Group, is a leading research and development company specializing in electronic control software and automotive semiconductors.

Hyundai Autron will use the QNX® OS for Safety, a software solution that provides the reliable foundation necessary for building competitive automotive and mission-critical systems in a cost-effective and safe manner. QNX® OS, pre-certified to the highest level of ISO 26262 – ASIL D and high SIL level under IEC 61508, offers an advanced and secure embedded operating system developed for use in safety and mission-critical applications, such as ADAS and autonomous driving. The secured ADAS and autonomous driving software platform is expected to be commercialized by Hyundai Autron's OEM customers.

"We are excited to work with Hyundai Autron to provide next-generation automobiles with a secured ADAS and autonomous driving software platform," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. "Functional safety and security are top priorities in connected and autonomous vehicles. BlackBerry QNX software meets the ISO 26262 ASIL-D level of certification which is the most stringent safety classification for the automotive market."

"Hyundai Autron develops the Hyundai Motor standard software platform based on the international AUTOSAR standard," said Dae-Heung Moon, CEO at Hyundai Autron. "Powered by BlackBerry QNX technology, together we will deliver ADAS and autonomous driving software platforms that will set a new standard for the automotive industry."

BlackBerry QNX, a leader in automotive functional safety and security, has the highest level of automotive certification for functional safety and decades of experience in powering mission-critical embedded systems in automotive and other industries. QNX software is now embedded in more than 150 million cars on the road today, trusted by automotive OEMs and tier ones in their advanced driver assistance systems, digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree systems, and infotainment systems.

QNX OS for Safety, in addition to BlackBerry's full suite of offerings, will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit BlackBerry at Booth #7524 in the North Hall.

For additional information about the BlackBerry QNX platform and why it is the most advanced embedded software platform on the autonomous vehicle market, please visit www.blackberry.com/qnx.

About Hyundai Autron

Since 2012, Hyundai Autron has been walking the way of the pioneer and leading advanced technologies in the field of electronic controls.

With proprietary technology, the company has developed powertrain control units, transmission control units, and eco-friendly control units as well as body and chassis control units incorporating a standard software platform (AUTOSAR, Hyundai Motor standard software platform) and high-tech control logic. The company has also been leading semiconductor technology, which is a key part of automotive electronic controls.

The company has aimed to offer differentiated value in mobility through the development of semiconductors, control units and software for automotive electric and electronic control fields. Based on mobility, Hyundai Autron will continue its challenge to develop new integrated electronic control solutions that connect people and the world, providing new possibilities beyond the boundaries of space.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB;TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

(519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Hyundai Autron

Tel: +82-6200-4000

Website: http://www.hyundai-autron.com/eng/customer-support/inquiry/write.do

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Related Links

https://www.blackberry.com

