HydroSphereAI -- Aquanty's Artificial Intelligence Platform -- has won the Water Canada New Tech Award for 2025

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Aquanty Inc. is proud to announce we have been awarded the New Tech award at the annual Water Canada Awards. This award recognizes groundbreaking new products at the forefront of technological innovation in the Canadian water sector.

Aquanty's real-time machine learning (Artificial Intelligence)-based streamflow forecasting system (HydroSphereAI) is designed to support practitioner and community-based climate change adaptation and flood warning & risk mitigation. Climate change is altering seasonal flow patterns; snowmelt is occurring earlier, and extreme events are becoming more frequent. Traditional rainfall-runoff flow forecasting methods are difficult to scale and require considerable historical observation data to produce a relationship between rainfall and streamflow. However, under changing climate these historical relationships are becoming less representative of future behavior. Under these circumstances HydroSphereAI provides superior performance, particularly in ungauged or data-poor watersheds. Aquanty already operates this cutting-edge hydrologic forecasting system across Canada and is currently working to expand coverage across the globe.

HydroSphereAI represents the next generation of hydrological forecasting and places Canada at the forefront of this emerging AI-driven field. By pioneering ambitious initiatives and developing world-class technologies, Aquanty continues to lead the charge in advancing water resource management across Canada amidst the climate crisis.

"Safeguarding Canadian water resources is paramount to our mission. We are committed to providing access to essential tools that empower decision makers and ensure the security of water resources for all Canadians. By providing the resources needed to confront challenges presented by climate change, we can help Canadians face evolving environmental pressures and support sustainable water management for generations to come." – Dr. Steve Frey, Aquanty Inc.

Aquanty was founded in 2012 as a research spin-off from the University of Waterloo and has grown to become a world leader in water resources-focused predictive analytics, simulation, and forecasting. Our solutions span the globe, serving diverse industrial, government and NGO sectors. Aquanty's scientists are recognized as leading international experts in integrated climate, groundwater & surface water modelling. For more information about this machine-learning based streamflow forecasting technology contact the HydroSphereAI Product Manager or Aquanty's Director of Research:

Dr. Andre Erler, HydroSphereAI Product Manager and Chief Climate Scientist / [email protected]; Dr. Steve Frey, Director of Research, Aquanty Inc. / [email protected]