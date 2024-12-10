Hydron Energy Signs Commercial Collaboration Agreement with FortisBC

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Hydron Energy Inc., the cleaner fuel company that has developed the low-cost INTRUPTor™ gas upgrading solution, announced it has signed a collaboration agreement with FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) to evaluate the feasibility of using Hydron Energy's biogas upgrading equipment at locations in British Columbia, Canada—potentially improving costs related to the purification of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) production and further reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"The INTRUPTor™ solution recovers 99.8% of biomethane at targeted RNG purity. Our current mobile unit operating in Ontario provides significant capital and operational cost savings with 85% less carbon footprint. We are very pleased to be working with the FortisBC team to investigate delivering INTRUPTor™ commercial plants in B.C.," said Hydron President and CEO Soheil Khiavi.

Hydron Energy's Intensified Regenerative Upgrading Platform Technology (INTRUPTor™) system is a disruptive solution that converts raw gases into a lower-carbon fuel. The system provides significant cost-savings over conventional gas-upgrading technologies. Hydron Energy is initially focused on providing an affordable and scalable solution to produce RNG from anaerobic digesters, waste-water treatment plants, and landfills. The system has additional applications in the decarbonization sector including direct air carbon capture and clean hydrogen production.

Derived from organic sources, RNG is a low-carbon direct substitute for conventional natural gas. It uses existing carbon already within the ecosystem, which means the gas itself does not add net new carbon to the atmosphere.

"FortisBC currently works with suppliers across British Columbia and elsewhere to capture gas that otherwise would be released into the atmosphere to create RNG. This helps to lower overall emissions for our customers," said Joe Mazza, vice-president, energy supply and resource development at FortisBC. "We look forward to researching Hydron's gas upgrading solution, so that we can potentially make changes to our energy infrastructure, and add more RNG facilities."

The INTRUPTor™ operates in ambient conditions and therefore does not require any feed compressors, vacuum pumps, feed gas drying units, or exhaust gas post-treatment systems to produce pipeline-quality RNG. As a result, the INTRUPTor™ reduces capital and operating costs by up to 50% and delivers an industry-leading carbon intensity score. The system upgrades biogas for installations as small as a 100 Nm3/hr and up to 3800 Nm3/hr. The INTRUPTor™ Mobile Solution offers onsite gas upgrading to producers that previously wouldn't be able to upgrade to high quality gas due to challenging cost, size, and location.

"FortisBC has been a strong partner, and we are excited to deploy the INTRUPTor™ biogas upgrading plant in our home province which could help lower GHG emissions in B.C.," said Hydron Director of Sales and Business Development, Craig Bond.

About Hydron Energy Inc.

Hydron Energy is a British Columbia (B.C.) based company that was formed in 2020 and is establishing novel gas separation solutions for various energy and processing fields of use to address both environmental and economical market opportunities.

To learn more, visit us at www.hydron.ca.

