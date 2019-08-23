Hydro-Québec reiterates that no service charges are billed to flood victims

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Further to an article that appeared in the Journal de Montréal this morning, Hydro-Québec wishes to remind the public that no service charges are billed to the victims of the 2019 spring flooding.

The following measures have been implemented:

No bills are issued to these customers during the service interruption or, at the customer's request, for 30 days or more, depending on the situation.

Administration charges for overdue amounts are suspended for 30 days or more, depending on the situation.

The system access charge is not billed for the period during which electricity service was interrupted.

Hydro-Québec does not charge any fees to restore power.

Special arrangements are offered to customers who experience difficulty paying their bills in the coming months.

It is also important to note that all meters that were damaged by the flooding have been replaced with new ones. As a result, there is no possibility of a mix-up with another customer's meter.

Once the flood victim's power is restored, billing resumes. Once that happens, there are two possible situations:

If the customer is registered for the Equalized Payments Plan (EPP), we will take the interruption period into account at the annual review. At that time, the monthly payments will be adjusted to reflect the customer's actual consumption. Until then, the customer will continue to receive a bill with the monthly installment established for the current year. Ultimately, these customers will only pay for the electricity they actually used. If the customer is not registered for the EPP, their consumption will be adjusted when the next meter reading is taken, so that, ultimately, they will only pay for the electricity they actually used.

An inspection of the customer's installations and Hydro-Québec's equipment will be carried out for all customers whose meter was replaced when service was restored to their homes.

Flood victims who have billing questions can call the dedicated help line: 1 877 234-6548, code 8715.

