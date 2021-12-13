MONTRÉAL, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Thanks to hundreds of workers in the field yesterday and last night, Hydro-Québec has restored service to about 330,000 customers, 80% of those affected. At the height of the event, on Sunday at 4 a.m. about 400,000 customers were without power due to strong winds, including gusts of over 100 km/h. At 5 a.m. on Monday, that number fell below 70,000.

The main regions affected are the following:

Outaouais : 21 000 customers

Laurentides : 17 000 customers

Montérégie : 13 000 customers

To follow the evolution of the situation, consult the Power outages Status by region.



Today, approximately 600 linemen will continue working. Crews from Eastern Quebec, less affected by the winds, are already at work in the most affected areas. Crews from New Brunswick have also been mobilized.

Hydro-Québec wishes to thank Quebecers for their patience and understanding. We appreciate that the situation is difficult and want to assure you that we are doing all that we can to restore service as quickly as possible.

Work in the field remains challenging after three days. There are still over 1 600 sites where we must carry out work. Certain sites are located in remote areas, and repairs, which can be lengthy, may only restore service to a small number of customers.

Important safety information

For public safety, it is crucial that people not approach power lines. Professionals are in the field right now to restore service.

We ask that motorists exercise caution near our worksites. We have been informed of vehicles driving very quickly in close proximity to our employees as they work.

Also, customers must absolutely not use outdoor equipment and devices inside. Fuel-burning heaters, lights, generators or portable stoves designed for outdoor use can cause asphyxiation or poisoning if used inside.

Finally, we also call for the utmost vigilance with regard to food poisoning. Most home insurance includes coverage for food stored in the freezer.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Hydro-Québec, 514-289-5005