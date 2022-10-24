Hydro-Québec and the Ville de Montréal join forces to preserve the Boisé Steinberg and build the new Hochelaga substation

The rapid construction and commissioning of the new Hochelaga substation is vital to guarantee service quality in the area. The substation will also enable Hydro-Québec to meet the growing demand for electricity and support the decarbonization of the east end of Montréal.

"Hydro-Québec knows how to adapt and listen to the needs of the community. In the case of Hochelaga substation, we found a solution that was feasible from a technical, economic and environmental standpoint while being socially acceptable. This was made possible through our partnership with the Ville de Montréal and our joint commitment to sustainable development," noted Julie Boucher, Vice President – Sustainability, Community Relations and Communications.

"This preserved green space, fervently desired by riverside residents, will improve quality of life by creating a zone where residential and industrial areas can harmoniously coexist. It's a substantial investment that demonstrates yet again the importance our administration has placed on the east end of Montréal and the protection of green spaces in our city. As host of COP15 on biodiversity, Montréal is acting in an exemplary manner to protect biodiversity and this announcement is concrete proof of this exact commitment," said Marie-Andrée Mauger, executive committee member responsible for the ecological transition and the environment for Montréal.

The transaction is expected to be completed by spring 2023, at which time Hydro-Québec will be able to finalize the required technical and environmental studies so that a new impact study can be filed in 2024, with commissioning of the substation slated for 2028. Public consultations regarding the substation will also take place in the coming months.

