Hydro One with the support of nine First Nations partners submits its final Environmental Assessment Report for the Waasigan Transmission Line

The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks will now review and lead public consultations on the final report

THUNDER BAY, ON, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Hydro One Inc. (Hydro One), with the support of nine First Nations partners, has submitted the final Environmental Assessment Report to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks for the Waasigan Transmission Line project. To ensure the transmission line is built with local interests in mind, Hydro One collected and responded to feedback from Indigenous communities, government agencies, local organizations, interest groups and residents before submitting the final report to the Ministry for review and decision this fall.

"We are pleased to have reached another milestone in the delivery of this critical project that is being developed in partnership with nine local First Nations and will provide many local economic benefits, attract jobs and support a clean energy future in northwest Ontario," said Sonny Karunakaran, Vice President, Strategic Projects and Partnerships, Hydro One. "Over the course of several years, Hydro One has heard and responded to feedback from members of the community about the project, ensuring that local community input is considered in the design, planning and development of the project in a meaningful way as we prepare for construction."

"Hydro One has demonstrated a willingness to work closely with communities throughout this process by actively listening to our comments and providing mitigation measures when possible," said Rob Furgeson, Mayor of Atikokan. "We look forward to continuing to work together and continue these conversations as the project moves into construction."

The final Environmental Assessment Report details engagement with the route selection process, identifies potential effects to the natural and socio-economic environments and identifies measures that will be used to avoid or minimize negative effects of the project.

Based on direct feedback received during the review period, Hydro One has committed to:

Continue to work with residents to ensure those who want to stay in their homes can.

Avoid the use of herbicides to manage vegetation during construction and future maintenance of the new transmission line.

Develop an Environmental Protection Plan and a Traditional Land and Resource Use Management Plan.

Implement monitoring programs, including an Indigenous Monitoring Program to ensure mitigation measures are effective, accurate and can be adapted based on feedback.

Work with community members to address trespassing and unauthorized access on the corridor.

Mitigate visual effects and enhance local habitat for wildlife by finding opportunities to allow compatible vegetation to grow on the right-of-way.

The Waasigan Transmission Line is being built in partnership with nine First Nations. They are Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation and a consortium of eight First Nations who have formed Gwayakocchigewin Limited Partnership to represent their ownership in the Project including: Migisi Sahgaigan (Eagle Lake First Nation), Fort William First Nation (Anemki Wajiw), Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation, Ojibway Nation of Saugeen, Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation (Lac La Croix First Nation), Lac Seul First Nation (Obishikokaang), Seine River First Nation (Chima'aganing), and Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (Waabigonii Zaaga'igan).

Phase one of the Waasigan Transmission Line is a new double-circuit 230 kilovolt transmission line from Lakehead Transformer Station (TS) in the Municipality of Shuniah to Mackenzie TS in the Town of Atikokan, to be in service as close to the end of 2025 as possible. Phase two, a new single-circuit 230 kilovolt transmission line from Mackenzie TS to Dryden TS in the City of Dryden, is targeted to be in service by the end of 2027. Both phases also include stations enhancements to support energization of the new lines.

An application to construct the project was filed with the Ontario Energy Board on July 31, 2023 and represents a $1.2 billion infrastructure investment in the region. Completion of the line is contingent on Indigenous and stakeholder consultation as well as regulatory approvals.

To read the final report, and supplemental materials visit hydroone.com/waasigan.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

This press release and the application and investment plan to which it refers may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "attempt", "may", "plan", "will", "can", "believe", "seek", "estimate", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking information. Some of the factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by such forward-looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in Hydro One's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Hydro One does not intend, and it disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: Media can contact Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868.