Hydro One urges customers to prepare for potential power outages and the risk of flooding this spring

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Hydro One crews are preparing to respond to possible power outages caused by heavy rain and high winds up to 100 km/h expected in southern, central and eastern Ontario over the next two days. With changing weather conditions and spring temperatures, Hydro One is also reminding customers to prepare for the potential risk of localized flooding this season, and is urging customers to prepare for power outages by restocking their emergency kits.

Currently, a Provincial Flood Watch has been issued for Ontario and local flood statements are in place across northern, southern and eastern parts of the province. If flooding occurs, customers are encouraged to contact Hydro One's emergency hotline at 1-800-434-1235 to assist with safely disconnecting power. To help customers, Hydro One will waive disconnection and reconnection fees along with delivery fees when power is disconnected for safety reasons.

"We care deeply about the communities we serve and recognize the devastating impact flooding can have," said Lyla Garzouzi, Chief Safety Officer, Hydro One. "Safety is a core value at Hydro One and we stand ready to help our customers during emergencies. With more people at home due to the pandemic, we want to ensure Ontarians know how to prepare and protect themselves from flooding risks this spring season."

To prepare for potential power outages, customers can sign up in advance to receive text or email alerts about power outages at HydroOne.com/MyAccount or visit Hydro One's outage map.

Emergency preparedness kits include:

Water and food that won't spoil for all family members, including pets

A manual can opener

Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

Batteries and extended battery chargers

Cash

First aid kit and medical items

Blankets

Emergency numbers including Hydro One's emergency line, 1-800-434-1235

Fully charged cellphone and extended battery packs

To prepare for the risks of flooding, residents can follow these tips:

Protect your home

Hydro One encourages residents to keep snow at least two feet away from their home's exterior walls to help protect the foundation. If you identify any cracks wider than a dime or horizontal and vertical cracks (known as "step cracks") in your foundation, consider calling a specialist. Residents should also remove any debris from their gutters or eavestroughs and downspouts.

If you have a sump pump, ensure regular maintenance so it's ready if you need it. Sump pumps require electricity, so consider a backup power source, such as a battery or generator.

Water and electricity do not mix

If flooding occurs in your home and water starts to reach your electrical outlets, baseboard heaters or furnace, residents should call their electricity utility to have power safely disconnected. Residents should not enter any flooded areas, such as the basement, until power is disconnected. Hydro One will waive disconnection and reconnection fees along with delivery fees when power is disconnected for safety reasons.

When water levels begin to drop and it is safe for customers to return to home, Hydro One will begin the process of reconnecting electricity once a licensed electrical contractor inspects your home for damage and customers make any necessary repairs.

Visit Hydro One's website for more tips to protect your home from flooding this season.

