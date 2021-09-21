Hydro One urges customers in southern and central Ontario to prepare for potential power outages and the risk of localized flooding

-Severe weather expected in regions of the province this week-

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Hydro One is encouraging customers in southern and central Ontario to prepare for another round of severe thunderstorms and high winds, which could cause power outages and localized flooding over the next few days. Since July, more than 353,000 customers in these areas have been affected by power outages following six severe weather events.

Based on Hydro One's outage prediction tool, crews are being positioned in areas that will be the hardest hit, so they're ready to assess damage and quickly and safely restore power to customers. If outages occur, customers can report their outage by texting WATTS, online, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

Customers can also use the company's outage map or app to find up-to-date information about their outage or register to receive our Outage Alerts.

Emergency preparedness kit

Hydro One encourages customers to always be prepared for potential extended outages by having an emergency kit restocked and ready at home. Here's what to include:

Water and food that won't spoil for all family members, including pets

A manual can opener

Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

Batteries and extended battery chargers

Cash

First aid kit and medical items

Blankets

Emergency numbers including Hydro One's emergency line, 1-800-434-1235

Fully charged cell-phone or have at least one corded phone at home; a cordless phone will not work in a power outage

Keep your emergency kit in a backpack and make sure everyone in your home knows where to find it.

What to do if you experience flooding

With some areas warning of the potential for localized flooding, customers should be prepared to call 1-800-434-1235 if water starts to reach electrical outlets, baseboard heaters or furnace, so that power can be safely disconnected. Residents should not enter any flooded areas, such as the basement, until power is disconnected. Hydro One will waive disconnection and reconnection fees along with delivery fees when power is disconnected for safety reasons.

Stay safe during a power outage

If the power system in your area is affected by bad weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

