Hydro One urges customers in northwest Ontario to prepare for potential power outages

-Severe storm with damaging winds anticipated across the region-

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Hydro One crews are gearing up in advance of a severe storm expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds across northwest Ontario. Areas that may be affected include Kenora, Dryden, Ear Falls, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay, Nipigon, Geraldton and Marathon, many of which were affected by last week's storm where crews restored power to more than 35,000 customers. The company encourages customers to restock their emergency kits in case of an extended power outage.

Based on Hydro One's outage prediction tool, crews and support staff are moving into areas that are anticipated to be most affected so they're ready to assess damage and quickly and safely restore power to customers.

Hydro One has a number of innovative outage tools available for customers to report power outages and easily access updates when and how they want. Customers can report their outage texting 92887 (WATTS), online, through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

If outages occur, an estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by our crews. Hydro One's outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on the ground.

Emergency preparedness kit

While crews prepare for the storm, Hydro Ones encourages its customers to be prepared for potential extended power outages with an emergency kit. Here's what to include:

Water and food that won't spoil for all family members, including pets

A manual can opener

Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

Extra batteries

Cash

First aid kit and medical items

Blankets

Emergency numbers including Hydro One's emergency line, 1-800-434-1235

Fully charged cell-phone or have at least one corded phone at home; a cordless phone will not work in a power outage

Keep your emergency kit in a backpack and make sure everyone in your home knows where to find it.

Stay safe during a power outage

Stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

