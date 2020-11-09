Hydro One stands with Indigenous customers and communities by extending partnership with GlobalMedic

"Now more than ever, we have a responsibility to give back to the communities where we work and live," said Mark Poweska, President and CEO, Hydro One. "We continue to stand with Indigenous communities to support families and businesses at a time when it is needed most. By extending our partnership with GlobalMedic, together we are able to address the immediate need for aid to help families navigate this challenging time."

"As the province battles with the second wave of COVID-19, it is critically important to ensure we support First Nations communities. Our volunteers are packing family kits that contain staple food items, reusable face masks and soap," said Rahul Singh, Executive Director, GlobalMedic. "We are proud to partner with Hydro One to produce and distribute an additional 3,500 kits to help families in need."

"Hydro One continues to demonstrate the true Ontario spirit by extending its partnership with GlobalMedic to transport essential supplies to families and communities in need," said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines; Minister of Indigenous Affairs. "It is great to see Ontario companies and organizations pull together as we fight COVID-19 and support communities in the farthest reaching corners of the province."

Hydro One is also inviting young Indigenous leaders to apply for the Leonard S. (Tony) Mandamin Scholarship. Up to twenty Indigenous students enrolled in electricity-related programs will receive $10,000 and the possibility of a summer work term at Hydro One. The scholarship is named after the Honourable Justice Leonard S. Mandamin, one of the first Indigenous electrical engineering graduates in Ontario. More information can be found at https://indspirefunding.ca/hydro-one .

Hydro One is committed to being a trusted partner and building lasting, strong relationships with Indigenous communities. Recently, the company was recognized by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) with Silver level certification in Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR), advancing from its Bronze level certification in 2017.

For more information on Hydro One's commitment to Indigenous communities, please visit: HydroOne.com/IndigenousRelations

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $27.1 billion in assets as at December 31, 2019, and annual revenues in 2019 of approximately $6.5 billion. Our team of approximately 8,800 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2019, Hydro One invested approximately $1.7 billion in its transmission and distribution networks and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.5 billion of goods and services. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "attempt," "may," "plan," "will", "can", "believe," "seek," "estimate," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking information. Some of the factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by such forward-looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in Hydro One's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Hydro One does not intend, and it disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

