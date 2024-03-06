Hydro One seeks community feedback on route alternatives for two new transmission lines being planned between Strathroy-Caradoc and Lakeshore

- Feedback is critical as the company develops the new Longwood to Lakeshore project –

CHATHAM-KENT, ON, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One Networks Inc. (Hydro One) announced it is seeking input from Indigenous communities, elected officials, property owners, businesses, residents and other interest groups on three route alternatives proposed for the Longwood to Lakeshore project. Later this month, the company is planning to host five community open houses to share project updates and present route alternatives to gather local input to evaluate the route alternatives and select a preferred route. The company is working directly with local Indigenous communities to ensure engagement is reflective of and in line with community protocols.

"We continue to seek local input as we expand electrical infrastructure to bring more power to southwest Ontario. The feedback informs our project planning, from developing and evaluating route alternatives resulting in the selection of a preferred route to design and construction activities," said Sonny Karunakaran, Vice President, Strategic Projects and Partnerships, Hydro One. "This critical investment will support a growing region and ensure that electricity is available when and where it's needed, today and in the future."

The route alternatives were developed based on local knowledge and input collected over the last year in the following areas:

Technical factors including existing electricity infrastructure

Indigenous culture and value factors including areas of historical significance and hunting, trapping and harvesting areas

Social and economic factors including the proximity to buildings, agricultural lands and known cultural heritage resources

Natural environment factors including wildlife habitat, designated natural areas and waterbodies

Hydro One plans to conduct additional studies and continues to gather feedback on the route alternatives to support the route evaluation stage and selection of the preferred route for the project, which is anticipated in early 2025.

Community Open Houses

In-person:

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew's United Church, 85 William Street South, Chatham, ON

from at St. Andrew's United Church, 85 William Street South, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Comber Community Centre, 6211 McAllaster Street, Comber, ON

from at Comber Community Centre, 6211 McAllaster Street, Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brunner Community Centre, 32 Wallace Street, Thamesville, ON

from at Brunner Community Centre, 32 Wallace Street, Thursday, April 4, 2024 from 4 to 8 p.m. Glencoe Agricultural Hall, 268 Currie Street, Glencoe, ON

Virtual:

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 from 7 to 8 p.m. Register here.

The Longwood to Lakeshore project, between the Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc and the Municipality of Lakeshore, is part of a network of infrastructure projects across southwest Ontario that will play a critical role in unlocking the region's local economic potential and growth. As part of the company's pathway towards Reconciliation, Hydro One will offer five First Nations a 50 per cent equity stake in the transmission line component of the project and is committed to working to advance the project in partnership.

The first Longwood to Lakeshore line is expected to be in service by 2030 and will deliver an additional 550 megawatts of power to the region, which is enough electricity to energize life in a city the size of London, Ontario. The Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) projects that energy demand in southwest Ontario will quadruple by 2035.

For more information about the project, including how the planning of this project will follow the "Class Environmental Assessment for Transmission Facilities" (Class EA for TF, 2024), established in accordance with the Ontario Environmental Assessment Act, please visit www.HydroOne.com/Longwood-to-Lakeshore.

QUOTES

"This project is critical to help meet the energy demand of our region, which is largely driven by economic development in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors," said Drew Spoelstra, President, Ontario Federation of Agriculture. "Hydro One has been proactively engaging with stakeholders to gather feedback, and we will continue to work closely with them to ensure the interests of farmers and farmland owners are considered and involved during the planning and development of the project."

"We are pleased that the Longwood to Lakeshore project is advancing as this expansion will help us meet the rapid growth of electricity demand in southwest Ontario. We appreciate Hydro One's focus on engaging with local communities and inviting feedback from our community," said Darrin Canniff, Mayor, Municipality of Chatham-Kent. "We look forward to access of clean and reliable energy and want to ensure our community and residents are involved throughout the project."

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $32.8 billion in assets as at December 31, 2023, and annual revenues in 2023 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2023, Hydro One invested approximately $2.5 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $2.5 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

