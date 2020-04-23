Hydro One receives regulatory decisions regarding 2020-22 transmission rate application and Barrie Area Transmission Upgrade project

TORONTO, April 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Today Hydro One Networks Inc. ("Hydro One"), Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution company, received decisions from the Ontario Energy Board ("OEB") regarding its 2020-22 transmission rate application and the Barrie Area Transmission Upgrade project.

Please see the OEB's website for copies of both decisions:

Hydro One is reviewing these decisions in detail and will determine the appropriate next steps.

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $27.1 billion in assets as at December 31, 2019, and annual revenues in 2019 of approximately $6.5 billion. Our team of approximately 8,800 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system, which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2019, Hydro One invested approximately $1.7 billion in its transmission and distribution networks and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.5 billion of goods and services. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.HydroOne.com; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

