Hydro One prepares to respond to power outages as potentially damaging holiday storm develops

-Severe winds forecasted with the potential for freezing rain and heavy wet snow-

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Just as Hydro One crews restored power to more than 218,000 customers after last week's winter storm, they are gearing up again in advance of a potentially damaging storm later this week. Hydro One is urging customers to prepare for an extended power outage by ensuring their emergency kits are stocked as this weather system approaches.

"We're closely monitoring the weather and using our outage prediction tool to get our crews in position and ready to get the lights back on for our customers as many prepare to celebrate the holidays with family and friends," said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "We want our customers to know that we have crews, damage assessors and support staff ready to respond as quickly and safely as possible should outages occur."

Hydro One has a number of innovative outage tools available for customers to report power outages and easily access updates when and how they want. Customers can report their outage texting 92887 (WATTS), through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

If outages occur, an estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by our crews. Hydro One's outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on the ground.

Emergency preparedness kit

Here's what to include in an emergency kit to prepare for an extended power outage:

Water and food that won't spoil for all family members, including pets

A manual can opener

Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

Extra batteries

Cash

First aid kit and medical items

Blankets

Emergency numbers including Hydro One's emergency line, 1-800-434-1235

Fully charged cellphone or have at least one corded phone at home; a cordless phone will not work in a power outage

Keep your emergency kit in a backpack and make sure everyone in your home knows where to find it.

Stay safe during a power outage

Stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to 911 and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

If you plan to use a generator, remember to keep it in a dry area outdoors and away from any open windows, doors or vents.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

