Hydro One prepares to respond to power outages as a potentially damaging ice storm approaches parts of Ontario

-Possible freezing rain accumulation followed by high winds-

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Hydro One crews, damage assessors and support staff are preparing to respond to power outages as a potentially damaging ice storm is forecasted to pass through southwest and southern Ontario later today, followed by high winds on Thursday.

"By using the data from our outage predication tool, we're getting our crews and support staff in position to respond to any outages caused by this potentially damaging ice storm," said Chong Kiat Ng, Vice President, Distribution, Hydro One. "We understand that electricity is critical to energizing life for Ontarians. That's why we plan and prepare for severe weather events so that we can quickly and safely restore power to our customers."

Hydro One has a number of innovative outage tools available for customers to report power outages and easily access updates when and how they want. Customers can report outages by texting 92887 (WATTS), through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

If outages occur, an estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by our crews. Hydro One's outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on the ground.

Emergency preparedness kit

Hydro Ones encourages customers to be prepared in case of an extended power outage with an emergency kit. Here's what to include:

Water and food that won't spoil for all family members, including pets

A manual can opener

Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

Extra batteries

Cash

First aid kit and medical items

Blankets

Emergency numbers including Hydro One's emergency line, 1-800-434-1235

Fully charged cellphone or have at least one corded phone at home; a cordless phone will not work in a power outage

Keep your emergency kit in a backpack and make sure everyone in your home knows where to find it.

Stay safe during a power outage

Stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to 911 and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

If you plan to use a generator, remember to keep it in a dry area outdoors and away from any open windows, doors or vents.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H )

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868