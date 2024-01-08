Hydro One prepares to respond to potential outages as winter storm expected to bring damaging winds and heavy, wet snow

Customers encouraged to have an emergency preparedness kit in case of extended outages

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Hydro One crews, damage assessors and support staff are preparing to respond to power outages over the next two days as a powerhouse storm is expected to bring potentially damaging winds and heavy wet snow to parts of central, southern and eastern Ontario. The company is also closely monitoring a second potentially damaging storm, anticipated later this week.

"We're getting our crews geared up and into position to respond to any outages that may occur," said Chong Kiat Ng, Vice President Distribution, Hydro One. "We understand how critical electricity is to energizing life for Ontarians and our teams are committed to getting the power restored as safely and quickly as possible, if outages occur."

A recent survey conducted by Innovative Research Group for Hydro One reveals that only 52 per cent of Ontarians feel prepared to manage through an extended power outage. The survey also highlights that while 28 per cent of Ontarians have at least a semi-complete emergency preparedness kit with some of the items they may need, nearly half don't have anything prepared at all.

"We know life grinds to a halt when the power goes out which is why our grid control centre is always monitoring for potentially damaging weather and our crews are available 24/7," said Ng. "Winter storms often make road and access conditions challenging so we encourage customers to ensure they have the items needed to shelter in place and potentially manage through an extended outage, especially since we may experience two severe storms back-to-back."

Emergency preparedness kit

Hydro One encourages Ontarians to prepare a personalized emergency kit that reflects the needs of their family. Below is a list of critical items to include:

Water and food that won't spoil for all family members, including pets

A manual can opener

Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

Extra batteries

Cash

First aid kit and medical items

Blankets

Emergency numbers including Hydro One's outage line 1-800-434-1235

Fully charged cellphone and a backup battery pack or a corded phone; a cordless phone will not work in a power outage

Keep your emergency kit in a backpack and make sure everyone in your home knows where to find it.

Hydro One also has a number of innovative outage tools available for customers to report power outages and easily access updates when and how they want including outage text alerts. When an outage occurs, customers can report it by texting 92887 (WATTS), or by using the company's outage map and app, or calling 1-800-434-1235.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "attempt", "may", "plan", "will", "can", "believe", "seek", "estimate", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking information. Some of the factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by such forward-looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in Hydro One's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Hydro One does not intend, and it disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

