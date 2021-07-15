Hydro One helps more than 16,000 customers access over $7 million in financial relief as part of the company's Connected for Life initiative

-Customers are encouraged to contact Hydro One if they are experiencing financial hardship-

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Hydro One announced today it has helped more than 16,000 customers access over $7 million in financial relief during the pandemic and as part of its Connected for Life initiative. Launched in February, Connected for Life is the company's promise to ensure customers experiencing hardship continue to have electricity while working with Hydro One's customer care team to access flexible payment options and financial assistance from government programs and the company's own Pandemic Relief Program.

"As Ontario continues to reopen and the economy restarts, we want our customers to know that we are here to support them," said Jason Fitzsimmons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Customer Care Officer, Hydro One. "Whether it's providing financial relief through our Pandemic Relief Fund and government programs or assisting them with flexible payment options and choice, we are committed to doing everything we can to help our customers stay connected – that's our Connected for Life promise."

As the Winter Moratorium on disconnections has now lifted, customers who have not made a payment during the past 12 - 16 months, and who have not responded to any of the company's repeated attempts to help them get back on track may start to receive service suspension notices.

"We continue to encourage customers who are experiencing financial hardship to contact our customer care team so we can connect them with the right support programs and work with them to help get them back on track," said Fitzsimmons.

In March 2020, Hydro One launched a Pandemic Relief Program to provide financial assistance for customers. To further support customers during the pandemic, it also introduced increased account flexibility, customization and choice by introducing new features for customers such as choosing their billing due date, flattening usage spikes from temperature fluctuations through balanced billing and monitoring electricity consumption by signing up for early high-usage notifications. The company also returned approximately $5 million in security deposits to more than 4,000 business customers to provide support during the pandemic.

Customers can visit HydroOne.com/ConnectedForLife or call 1-888-664-9376 for more information on the support options available to them.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Forward–Looking Statements and Information

This press release may contain "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "attempt," "may," "plan," "will", "can", "believe," "seek," "estimate," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward–looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward–looking information. Some of the factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by such forward–looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in Hydro One's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Hydro One does not intend, and it disclaims any obligation, to update any forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868

Related Links

http://www.hydroone.com

