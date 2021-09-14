Hydro One encourages customers to prepare for potential power outages as severe weather expected across central Ontario

Based on Hydro One's outage prediction tool, crews will be moved into areas that will be the hardest hit, so they're ready to assess damage in order to quickly and safely restore power to customers. If outages occur, customers can report their outage online through the company's outage map and app or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

Customers registered for Outage Alerts can now report their outage by texting WATTS along with their address and the phone number on the account.

An estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed.

Our outage tools will be up-dated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on-the-ground.

Emergency preparedness kit

Hydro One encourages customers to always be prepared for potential extended outages by having an emergency kit restocked and ready at home. Here's what to include:

Water and food that won't spoil for all family members, including pets

A manual can opener

Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

Batteries and extended battery chargers

Cash

First aid kit and medical items

Blankets

Emergency numbers including Hydro One's emergency line, 1-800-434-1235

Fully charged cell-phone or have at least one corded phone at home; a cordless phone will not work in a power outage

Keep your emergency kit in a backpack and make sure everyone in your home knows where to find it.

Stay safe during a power outage

If the power system in your area is affected by bad weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

Tracking power outages

Customers can easily access updates how and when they want using Hydro One's innovative outage tools, such as its outage map, app and Outage Alerts. These free tools allow customers to report an outage, check the status of power outages anywhere in Hydro One's service area and receive helpful tips and news. Sign up in advance for text or email Outage Alerts here.

