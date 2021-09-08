Hydro One crews restore power to more than 70,000 customers in less than 24 hours following severe weather across southern and central Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Hydro One crews have restored power to more than 70,000 customers in less than 24 hours following severe weather that moved across the province yesterday evening. Customers across southern and central Ontario were affected by thunderstorms with heavy rain and high winds that took down trees and power lines and other critical Hydro One equipment.

"Following yesterday's storm, our highly-skilled crews are continuing restoration efforts in the hardest hit areas today," said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "We know it is difficult being without power and would like to thank our customers for their patience. We continue to improve our response time with our weather tracking and outage prediction tools, so that we can get power back on as quickly and as safely as possible whenever a storm happens."

Hydro One prioritizes restoration in a way that brings power back to the greatest number of customers in the shortest period of time. During a storm, crews may face difficult conditions to tough terrain all while providing updates to our Ontario Grid Control Centre, so that customers have the latest information.

Customers can easily access updates how and when they want using Hydro One's innovative outage tools, such as its outage map, app and proactive text or email notifications. These free tools allow customers to check the status of power outages anywhere in Hydro One's service area and receive helpful tips and news.

Hydro One encourages customers to always be prepared for an extended outage by having an emergency kit restocked and ready at home. Here's what to include:

Water and food that won't spoil for all family members, including pets

A manual can opener

Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

Batteries and extended battery chargers

Cash

First aid kit and medical items

Blankets

Emergency numbers including Hydro One's emergency line, 1-800-434-1235

Fully charged cell-phone or have at least one corded phone at home; a cordless phone will not work in a power outage

Keep your emergency kit in a backpack and make sure everyone in your home knows where to find it.

The company also reminds members of the public to remain at least 10 metres or the length of a school bus away from downed power lines even if they do not look live. To report downed power lines, call your local emergency services or local utility.

For more tips and to sign up for text or email outage notifications, visit: hydroone.com/power-outages-and-safety.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion. Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

