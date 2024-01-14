Hydro One crews battle through 48 hours of high winds to restore nearly 125,220 customers since start of winter storm

- Strong winds expected to continue in southern Ontario throughout the day-

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Hydro One crews have worked around the clock, restoring power to more than 125,220 customers affected by the damaging high winds that battered parts of western, southern, central and eastern Ontario, since the winter storm began Friday. The 748 outages were largely caused by severe winds bringing down trees and branches onto distribution lines. The company continues to urge customers in southern Ontario to remain prepared for additional outages as strong winds continue for the next 24 hours.

A downed tree on a line in Vienna, ON caused by high winds in the area. (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

"It's been all hands on deck this weekend to ensure we could restore power to customers as safely and quickly as possible," said Chong Kiat Ng, Vice President, Distribution, Hydro One. "We know life grinds to a halt when the power goes out, and we thank our customers for their patience as crews continue responding to outages today as they occur."

The company reminds the public to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to 911 and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235. If you plan to use a generator, remember to keep it in a dry area outdoors and away from any open windows, doors or vents.

Tracking and reporting power outages

Hydro One has a number of easy to use outage tools available for customers to report power outages and easily access updates when and how they want. Customers can report outages by texting 92887 (WATTS), through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

An estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by our crews. Hydro One's outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on the ground.

