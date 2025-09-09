Hydro One breaks ground on the St. Clair Transmission Line to power southwest Ontario

The line is being built through the First Nation Equity Partnership Model and will increase power supply in the growing region

COURTRIGHT, ON, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Hydro One Inc. (Hydro One), alongside First Nation partners and provincial and municipal leaders, celebrated the groundbreaking of the St. Clair Transmission Line. The $471.9 million investment is expected to support economic and community development in a rapidly growing region of the province. As an Ontario-based company, Hydro One is building an electricity grid to meet the anticipated growth in demand across the province. In the southwest, this will help enable the expansion of electric vehicle manufacturing and farming operations to support a reliable, strong and secure supply chain in Ontario.

"With today's groundbreaking we're building more than infrastructure, we're taking another step forward to help power the future for the region and province," said Megan Telford, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "Each new line Hydro One builds is an opportunity for partnership with First Nations and to buy goods and services from Indigenous and Ontario suppliers. Together, we're building a more self-reliant and secure electricity system to power growth in every corner of the province. We know taking action today will create a stronger Ontario for future generations."

The St. Clair Transmission Line is part of a network of projects including the Chatham to Lakeshore line that was energized in late-2024 and Longwood to Lakeshore transmission lines, being developed in collaboration with five First Nation partners in the region. Through Hydro One's 50-50 First Nation Equity Partnership Model, First Nation partners have been offered a 50 per cent equity stake in the transmission line component of the project.

"This project highlights the vital role First Nations have in shaping Ontario's energy future," said Janelle Nahmabin, Chief of Aamjiwnaang First Nation. "By bringing Indigenous knowledge and leadership to the table, we are helping to build a stronger, more resilient electricity system. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Hydro One as we work together to power growth, opportunity, and a brighter future for both our community and all of Ontario."

Construction of the project is anticipated to generate approximately 70 new jobs and will be led by Hydro One's contractor partners, Forbes Bros. Group of Companies and Black & McDonald Limited. Both are Canadian-owned companies with decades of proven expertise in working with Indigenous communities and delivering large-scale transmission infrastructure.

Electricity demand in southwest Ontario continues to increase quickly. The Independent Electricity System Operator predicts demand for electricity in the region will quadruple by 2035, while demand across Ontario will surge approximately 75 per cent by 2050. Once built, the St. Clair Transmission Line is expected to provide an additional 450 megawatts of clean electricity to the region – enough to power a city the size of London.

To learn more about the project, please visit St. Clair Transmission Line project.

Quotes

"Southwestern Ontario is thriving, and reliable energy is essential to keep that momentum going," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. "The St. Clair Transmission Line will deliver the affordable, clean power our communities and businesses need to grow and stay competitive. This project is a major step forward in our government's plan to protect Ontario by building a stronger, self-reliant energy system that creates jobs and powers our economy for generations to come."

"Breaking ground on the St. Clair Transmission Line is an important step in securing Ontario's energy security for our future," said Bob Bailey, MPP for Sarnia-Lambton. "Lambton has significant history in producing and supplying energy for our province, I'm proud to see that tradition will continue for generations to come."

"This project is great news for our community that will create jobs during construction, support future economic growth, and ensure our region remains well-positioned to attract new investment and opportunities," said Steve Pinsonneault, MPP for Lambton—Kent—Middlesex. "By strengthening the local electricity infrastructure, it will help meet the growing demand for energy and provide the reliable power that families, farmers, and businesses in Lambton–Kent–Middlesex depend on every day."

"We are thrilled to see construction begin on this transformative transmission line project, which will play a vital role in meeting the region's growing energy demands," said Darrin Canniff, Mayor of Chatham-Kent. "We look forward to working with Hydro One to create a more resilient and prosperous future for our communities."

"With today's groundbreaking, we're closer to achieving our shared vision for a stronger, more sustainable energy future for this region," said Jeff Agar, Mayor of St. Clair Township. "The progress on the St. Clair Transmission Line is a testament to Hydro One's continued commitment to our region. We remain focused on ensuring that the voices and interests of our residents are reflected every step of the way."

"At Forbes Bros., we take pride in building more than just transmission lines — we're building connections that support people, communities, and future growth," said Matthew Forbes, Chief Executive Officer, Forbes Bros. Group of Companies. "Partnering with Hydro One and our First Nation partners on the St. Clair Transmission Line is a responsibility we take seriously, and our team is committed to delivering the project safely, efficiently, and with respect for the communities we serve."

"The St. Clair Transmission Line and associated work are a key step in strengthening Ontario's energy infrastructure," said Stephen Midlige, General Manager, Black & McDonald Limited. "As a Canadian-founded and family-owned company, we're proud to help bring this project to life alongside Hydro One and partners, ensuring lasting value for southwest Ontario communities."

"To meet growing energy demands, this transmission line is essential to the success of Ontario's agriculture sector in southwestern Ontario, where farming and food production are economic cornerstones," said Drew Spoelstra, President of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture. "We appreciate the partnership of the Ontario Government and Hydro One in addressing the energy needs of our farms and rural communities by helping bring affordable and reliable electricity to more areas. As we work to power and feed the future, we look forward to continued collaboration to build an energy system that supports both our infrastructure needs and the long-term preservation of Ontario's productive farmland."

"The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is pleased to see this critical project moving forward. Hydro One breaking ground on the St. Clair Transmission line is a significant step forward for the future of southwestern Ontario," said Vince Brescia, President and CEO, Ontario Energy Association. "This vital project will deliver the reliable, clean power that is essential for our growing communities and burgeoning industries, from the burgeoning EV and battery manufacturing sector to the critical agricultural industry. This investment demonstrates a commitment to building a more resilient and prosperous Ontario for generations to come."

