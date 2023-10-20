Hydro One awarded Gold level Progressive Aboriginal Relations certification for company's commitment to Reconciliation

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One joined a select group of Canadian companies and was recognized by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) for its commitment to building lasting, strong and mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities. The company advanced from its Silver level certification in 2020 to a Gold level recognition this year by the CCAB in Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR). The PAR Jury commended Hydro One's participation in the Indigenous community, calling it a best-practices organization in the field of Indigenous relations. Hydro One's emphasis on economic Reconciliation through its 50-50 equity partnership model and building lasting partnerships with Indigenous communities has been instrumental in achieving the Gold level certification.

"I admire the dedication of Hydro One to further economic growth and opportunities for Indigenous business," said Tabatha Bull, President and CEO, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business. "We have awarded Gold status to fewer than 25 companies in Canada, and with a Gold status achievement, companies like Hydro One are role models for their approach in Indigenous relations."

"Hydro One is proud to be recognized as a Gold level organization in Indigenous Relations and a trusted partner in advancing Reconciliation. At Hydro One we are focused on building partnerships based on understanding, respect and trust," said David Lebeter, President and CEO, Hydro One. "We will continue listening to and learning from Indigenous communities and know that together, we can build a better and brighter future for all."

As part of its commitment to building lasting, strong and mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities, Hydro One has:

Launched its new Equity Partnership Model, through which First Nations communities can invest in 50 per cent of equity in new, future large-scale capital transmission line component of projects (> $100 million ).

). In 2022, the company increased its purchases from Indigenous business by procuring $95.9M of goods and services.

of goods and services. Allocated at least 20 per cent of corporate donations and sponsorships to Indigenous causes and communities.

Provided educational and training opportunities to Indigenous youth.

Collaborated with Indigenous communities on projects that provide long-term community benefits.

The PAR Program provides a high level of assurance through the independent, third-party verification of company reports on measurable outcomes and initiatives in four performance areas: Leadership Actions, Employment, Business Development, and Community Relationships. These verified reports are then reviewed by an independent jury of Indigenous business representatives who assign the final certification level. As part of the PAR Program, companies must recertify every three years.

More details of Hydro One's sustainability priorities and achievements can be found at: www.hydroone.com/sustainability

