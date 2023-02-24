Hydro One announces grants for 25 charities, Indigenous communities and municipalities that are Energizing Life across Ontario

The Gateway Centre of Excellence in Rural Health will use support from Hydro One to expand its mental health program, S.H.E.D. Talks, for farmers in rural Ontario

GODERICH, ON, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One announced the 25 charitable organizations, Indigenous communities and municipalities that will each receive a grant of $25,000 from the Energizing Life Community Fund. This is the third year in a row that the fund will support community-led initiatives that promote physical, emotional, and psychological safety and well-being for Ontarians.

This year, one of the recipients of the Energizing Life Community Fund is the Gateway Centre of Excellence in Rural Health. With Hydro One's support, the organization plans to expand its S.H.E.D. Talks program, a communal and collaborative space for farmers to gather, build connections and access mental health support.

"Local charitable organizations, Indigenous communities and municipalities are powerful agents of positive change, and we are proud to support them through the Energizing Life Community Fund as they build a brighter future," said Jay Armitage, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Hydro One. "We want to congratulate and thank this year's recipients, including the Gateway Centre for Excellence in Rural Health, for the critical work they do to energize life in their local communities."

"Our farmers are a critical driver of the economy and feeding our community," said Gwen Devereaux, President, Gateway Centre of Excellence in Rural Health. "As important members of the business community, keeping our farmers healthy is a number one priority for our community, and the support we are receiving from Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund will help us achieve this goal."

This year's grant recipients provide needed mental health services to families and children of first responders, rural and Indigenous communities, and seniors; foster environmental sustainability through art and recreation; and provide critical health services to ensure local communities stay safe and well.

The following organizations and communities were selected to receive $25,000 from Hydro One:

Alderville First Nation

Camp Maple Leaf, Kawartha Lakes

City of St. Catharines

Elephant Thoughts, Durham & Southwest

Enliven Cancer Care, Huntsville

Garden River First Nation

Gateway Centre of Excellence in Rural Health, Goderich

George Jeffrey Children's Foundation, Thunder Bay

Julien Gaudet's House, Windsor

House, Lac des Milles Lacs First Nation

Live Love Louder , Sudbury

, Chatham-Kent Fire Rescue, Municipality of Chatham -Kent

-Kent Municipality of Thames Centre

Northwestern Ontario Métis Child and Family Services, Dryden

Niska Foundation, Temiskaming

Peterborough Green-Up Association, Peterborough

Precious Minds Support Services, Uxbridge

Rainbows for all Children Canada Inc., Barrie

Regional Food Distribution Association of Northwestern Ontario , Thunder Bay

, Shawanaga First Nation

Town of Atikokan Public Library, Atikokan

Township of Macdonald , Meredith, Aberdeen Additional

, Meredith, Aberdeen Additional Trans Canada Trail Foundation

Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation

360°kids, Markham

Hydro One's community investment program focuses on building safe communities in Ontario, and directs at least 20 per cent of its corporate donations and sponsorships to Indigenous communities and initiatives that benefit Indigenous communities. The company also supports programs, events and initiatives that focus on safety training and safe play. Some of its partners include The ACT Foundation and Coaches Association of Ontario.

To learn more about the 2023 Energizing Life Community Fund recipients and program, visit www.HydroOne.com/EnergizingLife.

"Charitable organizations and municipalities across Ontario and in Huron – Bruce make valuable contributions to our communities. Hydro One continues to be a good community partner supporting organizations with a focus on agricultural and rural communities, and I am pleased to see the positive impact of this year's Energizing Life Community Fund recipients will have on our community."

- Lisa Thompson, Member of Provincial Parliament for Huron-Bruce

"Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund is a great example of how the energy sector is working together with local communities to meet more than just their energy needs but also to invest in their health and well-being. Congratulations to this year's recipients and thank you for continuing to champion this important work. Our communities are better and stronger because of you."

- Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Energy and Member of Provincial Parliament for Bay of Quinte

"Rural communities like Goderich are deeply connected by our commitment to our neighbours, and it's important to ensure that our town remains healthy and safe. I'm grateful to see that Hydro One is supporting our community through this grant and that more farmers in Goderich can access mental health support when they need it."

- Myles Murdock, Mayor, Town of Goderich

