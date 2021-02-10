Hydro One and Capgemini Canada sign a new master services agreement

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One Networks Inc. and Capgemini Canada Inc. entered into a new master services agreement for information technology services for a period of just over three years. This agreement replaces an existing arrangement for similar services that is set to expire on February 28, 2021. There will be no service disruption to customers as a result of this agreement.

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $27.1 billion in assets as at December 31, 2019, and annual revenues in 2019 of approximately $6.5 billion. Our team of approximately 8,800 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2019, Hydro One invested approximately $1.7 billion in its transmission and distribution networks and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.5 billion of goods and services. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

