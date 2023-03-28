Hydro Flask Celebrates with Mount Allison University by Giving Every Student on Campus a Reusable Bottle

A New Brunswick University WINS the "2 Million Bottle Challenge" as part of Hydro Flask's #RefillForGood campaign

BEND, Ore., March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Hydro Flask, an award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and soft good innovations and a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) brand, is thrilled to announce Mount Allison University of Sackville, New Brunswick, Canada, as the campus winner of its recent 2 Million Bottle Challenge.

The 2 Million Bottle Challenge was part of Hydro Flask's #RefillForGood campaign that was launched in July 2020 in recognition of #PlasticFreeJuly. The #RefillForGood campaign works to empower people everywhere to choose reusable alternatives to single-use plastic bottles and containers that pollute global green spaces, waters, and landfills. The ongoing campaign unites the brand with consumers to combat plastic waste through simple, achievable actions, and positive insights. The recent 2 Million Bottle Challenge, held this past fall semester across college campuses in the U.S. and Canada, encouraged students to eliminate single-use plastic bottles while staying hydrated in the process.

Hydro Flask Campus Ambassadors kicked off the challenge in September by encouraging fellow students to bring their reusable water bottles to campus to fill with water from refill stations and fountains on campus. Using Tap, a purpose-driven technology company and app, Hydro Flask was able to track in real-time how each campus was progressing in the challenge. Each refill station was catalogued via campus ambassadors and data from the stations was collected via Tap, and ultimately equated to the number of plastic water bottles saved. Although the overall challenge of 2 million was not met during the given time period, Hydro Flask continues to encourage students and people everywhere to use reusable water bottles instead of plastic through its ongoing #RefillForGood campaign.

The students at Mount Allison University met the challenge with enthusiasm, surpassed all other university campuses in refills, and earned a #RefillForGood Hydro Flask celebration as the reward for being the winning campus.

"We work diligently to promote mental and physical wellness across campus, particularly during stressful periods of the academic year. We are pleased to see our students are hydrating regularly during these times, especially as they prepare for the upcoming exam period, and are choosing to use the refill stations across campus," says Matt Maston, Director of Accessibility and Student Wellness. "Thank you to MtA student Cailin Dueck who worked tirelessly to help track our progress on campus as part of Hydro Flask's #RefillForGood campaign."

The Hydro Flask team will be on campus March 29-30, 2023 to hand out a Hydro Flask bottle to students on campus, with the support of the Navigate MtA Student Wellness Ambassadors who promote student wellness initiatives across campus. Hydration helps provide mental focus during the busy end of term and exam season.

To learn more about Hydro Flask's Refill For Good initiative and the 2 Million Bottle Challenge, please visit https://www.hydroflask.com/refill-for-good.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask, a brand of Helen of Troy Limited, was founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon. The leader of award-winning double-wall insulated bottles, All Around™ Tumblers, and leakproof caps and lids, Hydro Flask delivers high-performance insulated gear to help people enjoy the things they like to do in the places they like to be. Its lightweight, insulated soft coolers, the Day Escape™ and Carry-Out™ series, combine affordable durability with best-in-class insulation technology. Hydro Flask aims to leave the world a better place through its giving programs such as Parks for All, and via its goal to eliminate single use plastics and #RefillForGood. To learn more about Hydro Flask, its brand initiatives, and award-winning products, visit www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Company sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

About Mount Allison University Mount Allison University is consistently ranked as the top undergraduate university in Canada by Maclean's magazine's annual University Rankings. With degrees in Arts, Science, Arts and Science, Commerce, Fine Arts, and Music, the University provides a flexible liberal arts and sciences education that prepares students for any career path. Mount Allison prides itself on providing a high-quality academic experience combined with a variety of hands-on learning opportunities in a close-knit community. Students come from more than 80 countries around the world to make up a diverse, creative, and talented student body of approximately 2,300 students.

